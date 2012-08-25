Acting Coach Peter Frisch Announces Two Fall Classes

Peter Frisch and The Frisch Studio announce the fall lineup of professional classes for the actor.

Classes will be taught in Santa Barbara, Los Angeles and Santa Maria beginning Sept. 23. The term for all classes is 12 weeks. Classes are open by interview and audition only.

Frisch, known in Santa Barbara as leader of the Granada Theatre restoration, is also a widely known theater, film, and television director and producer with 160 productions to his credit. He has also run the School of Drama at Carnegie Mellon and taught at conservatory programs at Juilliard, Harvard, Boston University, Cal Arts, et al.

Classes include: “Film Scene Study” taught in Los Angeles and Santa Barbara, and “Dirty Acting” taught in Santa Barbara and Santa Maria.

“Film Scene Study” is designed for advanced or professional actors emphasizing dynamic, on-camera behavior. Actors explore innovative character choices while making sure performances are real, connected and truthful. Students adjust for different frame sizes, include the lens as a partner, eliminate personal habits that compromise choices, get accustomed to terms and shooting, and deal with realistic set conditions. Scenes are shot in sessions 4, 8 and 12.

“Dirty Acting” means acting on impulse in the “now.” Acting from necessity in the moment. Behavior that happens, not behavior that is planned. Designed to promote lively, truthful, “dangerous,” moment-to-moment work, the emphasis is on risk-taking, impulses, awareness, bold choices and follow-through. Eliminates actor tension, stale performance habits, personal cliches and artificial behavior.

“Peter ... is responsible for creating the kind of actor I am today,” actress Julianne Moore said. “He taught me how to truly take risks in my work, invest authentically in my characters. ... The method that Peter taught is still one that I use today — he gave me the tools to access, emotionally and intellectually, very dense material.”

For more information or to schedule an interview/audition, click here, email Frisch at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.451.6789.