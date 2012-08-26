Competitors Go the Distance in Santa Barbara Triathlon

Race kicks off with the challenging Long Course, followed by two sprint events lined up for Sunday

The 2012 Santa Barbara Triathlon kicked off Saturday will its challenging Long Course, as hundreds of participants biked, swam and ran their way toward the finish line.

Click here for complete coverage and results from Noozhawk partner Presidio Sports.

The triathlon, presented by Montecito Bank & Trust, will continue Sunday with two sprint courses.

The start and finish line will be at the Cabrillo Bathhouse at East Beach, 1118 Cabrillo Blvd. The event is free to attend and will start at 7 a.m. sharp.

As this year’s beneficiary, the Foodbank of Santa Barbara County receives all fundraising donations raised by the triathlon’s sponsors, athletes, staff and volunteers.

Click here for more information on the triathlon.

— Noozhawk managing editor Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.