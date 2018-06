Capps to Address Democratic National Convention

Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, will speak to the Democratic National Convention at 4 p.m. Wednesday as part of the showcase of women members of the House of Representatives.

Capps will close out the short presentation that will discuss how a Barack Obama administration would address the many issues facing women across the country.

Live coverage of the 2008 Democratic National Convention can be seen on CNN-Channel 22, C-SPAN-Channel 47, MSNBC-Channel 50 or CNNHD-Channel 722.

Sarah Ethington is campaign manager for the Friends of Lois Capps 2008 Campaign.