Cate School, Carpinteria Chamber of Commerce Host a Party for Friends

Cate School of Carpinteria last Wednesday hosted the Carpinteria Chamber of Commerce‘s annual reception for local friends of the school.

Originally arranged as a way to offer ongoing thanks to those who have supported Cate — in some cases for generations — the evening has become a valuable opportunity for Headmaster Ben Williams to welcome guests ranging from local alumni to new Carpinteria business owners to a rancher who has been one of Cate’s neighbors for more than 80 years.

The goodwill that friends bring to Cate’s uniquely inviting setting make this reception what one guest called “community at its best.”

The mixer’s theme, “Going Green,” featured a display on Cate’s soon-to-be LEEDS-certified buildings, the planned wastewater treatment facility and other future development.

Williams talked about Curtis Wolsey Cate, the man who founded the school in 1910, and his vision to combine all that he valued from the East with all that was great about the West.

“We continue to follow the principles of Mr. Cate, who believed in the importance of learning to be stewards of the local community and the world,” Williams said. “As we develop our facilities, it is our responsibility to be conscious of how we impact the environment.”

The evening concluded with a raffle of products donated by many local businesses.

Here’s to another successful year.

Don Orth is Cate School’s director of communications.