Monday, June 4 , 2018, 8:09 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Goleta Planners Postpone Decision on Condo Project

The Planning Commission hopes a better design will help solve issues with the Citrus Village project on west Calle Real.

By Sonia Fernandez, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 26, 2008 | 2:54 a.m.


View Larger Map

The Goleta Planning Commission on Monday evening voted to put off its decision on a residential project in western Goleta in the hope that a better design could solve some issues that cropped up at Monday evening’s public hearing.

Citrus Village is planned as a California Craftsman-style complex of three-bedroom courtyard condominiums in western Goleta, with buildings facing one another over a long road that also would function as a driveway, running from the complex’s entrance off Calle Real to the back of the property.

The project has been in the city’s planning process for about four years. Before that, it was a proposed all-low-income housing project by the county that failed for lack of funding. It has since morphed into a planned 11-unit, privately owned complex, which was taken down to nine units, all at market rate.

Despite the massaging of the project between the city’s planning department and the project’s designers, which resulted in a floor area ratio above what is considered the standard for residential projects in the city, in-lieu fees instead of the city’s affordable housing inclusionary rate, but also 40 percent common open space on a lot that’s just a shade smaller than one acre, the commissioners Monday night were not comfortable enough with the project to push it through.

“This project sets up conflict in the community,” Commissioner Julie Solomon said. One aspect she pointed out was the plan for a “tot lot” closest to a bar on the other side of the property line.

While the panel praised the project’s courtyard design for the use of common space to drive in and out of their homes, the commissioners were not convinced that cars backing out of their garages into the 27-foot-wide common road/driveway would not back into each other or another car passing through.

Meanwhile, members of the public criticized the project for its siting near Highway 101 and the air pollution from the freeway, lack of parking, as well as the modifications needed to push the project through, although several modifications are required because there is no standard in the city for courtyard-type projects.

The city and the applicant, architect Detlev Peikert, representing an entity called 7388 Calle Real LLC, agreed on a two-week continuation that could allow for a redesign. City planners and the project’s proponents will meet again Sept. 8 for a workshop to determine the viability and feasibility of the project. If the Planning Commission denies the project, the applicants may file an appeal to the City Council.

Noozhawk staff writer Sonia Fernandez can be reached at [email protected]

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 