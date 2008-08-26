Holt Re-Elected As Chairwoman of Music Academy Women’s Auxiliary

Nan Holt, a former teacher and director of Britannica Learning Center in Los Angeles, was recently re-elected as chairwoman of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Music Academy of the West.

The position enables her to serve as a Music Academy Board director for the duration of her one-year term as Women’s Auxiliary chairwoman.

Born in Chicago, Holt graduated from the University of Michigan and taught in Illinois before moving to California. She later taught at the Britannica Learning Centers in Torrance and Los Angeles, serving as director of the latter between 1981-91.

Holt previously served as vice chairwoman of the Women’s Auxiliary of the Music Academy, and has participated in the Academy’s Compeer program, which pairs Academy Fellows with Music Academy donors and other Santa Barbara community members for informal socializing throughout the eight-week Summer School and Festival. She also supports the Santa Barbara Quire of Voyces. This is her second term as chairwoman of the Women’s Auxiliary.

Other Women’s Auxiliary executive officers for 2008-09 are Judy Mack, vice chairwoman, Marie-Paul Hajdu, recording secretary, Joann Rodrigue, corresponding secretary, Debbie Geremia, treasurer, Joan Rocco, assistant treasurer, and Carol Schleck and Julie Morrow, ways and means co-chairwomen.

The Women’s Auxiliary of the Music Academy of the West is a year-round volunteer organization that supports the Academy in several ways. During the Summer Festival, members serve as volunteer ushers for selected masterclasses. The group also produces two fundraising events each year, and staffs The Rack, an on-campus resale clothing shop, and The Treasure House, an on-campus shop for quality antiques and home furnishings. Proceeds from sales benefit the Music Academy.

“Chairing the Women’s Auxiliary is exciting and rewarding,” Holt said. “I greatly appreciate the opportunity to further the careers of talented young musicians and to work with such dedicated and extraordinarily capable women.”

Tim Dougherty is communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.