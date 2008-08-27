Scott Harris: McCain’s Speech

The following is the speech that Republican Sen. John McCain should give at next week’s Republican convention:

I stand here before you, honored to be the Republican nominee for president of the United States. As you know, I have spent a lifetime serving this country, in the military and in Washington, D.C. I am prepared to lead this country and look forward to a spirited campaign and election. If I am elected — and I have every intention of winning — I will do everything humanly possible to make this great country even better. If the American people choose not to put me in office, I will work closely with the new president and continue proudly as a senator as long as the good people of Arizona will have me.

Allow me to share something with you. I have tremendous respect for my opponent, Sen. Barack Obama . He is an honorable man and a patriot. We share many of the same values and goals.

Like Obama, I recognize that the world is changing rapidly, that we face challenges unlike any we’ve seen before. Terrorism, Darfur, Iran, Iraq the Russia /Georgia conflict — all present unique challenges to our way of life and our core values. We need to evaluate, re-evaluate and explore every option to find the best possible resolution to these problems. And again, like Obama, I want to improve our economy, to ensure that we remain the world’s strongest economy and a place where every American has an opportunity achieve their goals and follow their dreams. I believe in freedom, family and strong sense of morality. Most of all, I believe in the American people and in God.

As I stand here on this podium, I am humbled by your support and the challenges we face. I am looking out at a sea of Republican faces. Conservative Republicans, moderate Republicans, even liberal Republicans. Republicans from both coasts, the Midwest, north and south, young and old, of all religions and races. And yes, Republicans with different points of views, different agendas and many, many different ideas on how we can solve our problems, face our challenges and move our country forward.

In January, when I am sworn in as the next president of the United States, I will be representing not only the Republican party, but also every independent, every person who did or did not vote, every child not yet old enough to vote and, yes, every Democrat. I am not going to be elected president of the Republican Party, but president of the United States.

Now back to Obama. While we share similar goals for this country, we have dramatically different ideas on how to achieve those goals. It is those differences that will determine who wins this election. While I do not question Obama’s character, his values or his patriotism, I certainly plan to point out the dramatic differences in our visions for America.

With regard to the economy, the most dramatic differences are these. Obama believes that raising taxes and growing government is the answer to improving the economy. I believe the opposite. Reduce taxes and government and trust in the strength, character and ability of the American people. Energy is critical, and I know that U.S. ingenuity will find a cost-effective, cost- efficient alternative to oil. Until we do, we need to be realistic about the dangers of relying on the Middle East for so much of our oil. This means we need to look seriously into domestic drilling.

As for health care, yes, every American should have health insurance and access to excellent health care. But the answer is not more government, and it is certainly not socialized medicine. It is less government intervention and an increased openness to the answers that are coming from the private sector.

With regard to family values, I believe in the sanctity of human life. Unlike Obama, I am pro-life and against abortion. I also differ from the senator in regards to marriage. I believe in the traditional definition of marriage as being between a man and a woman.

On the international front, the senator and I could not be further apart. Let me be clear: I abhor war. I fought in the Vietnam War, I spent almost six years in a prison camp and my son Jimmy is a Marine, serving in Iraq. However, I also recognize that there is evil in this world. Evil that history has shown cannot be appeased, reasoned with or sanctioned away. Sometimes we have to use our military strength to guard our interests and those of our friends.

We did not ask for the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. We are not responsible for Sept. 11, but we were required through self-preservation to respond. While I disagree with many of the decisions that President Bush has made, before and during the wars, we did the right thing in going into both Afghanistan and Iraq.

My heart aches for the people of Georgia. They are a democratic nation, and they deserve our support. The world wrings its hands, but again, does nothing, standing by while a nation is destroyed, forgetting the lessons of Adolf Hitler and Joseph Stalin.

Ladies and gentlemen of the Republican Party and of the nation, I promise you this. If I am elected, we will once again stand tall as the greatest country in the history of the world. Our values will ring throughout this country and around the globe, our economy will once again boom, our people will be given every opportunity to succeed, our children will be given the best possible education and the world will know that we stand with our friends and against our enemies — and we will clearly define both.

I ask for your support, I ask for your vote and I ask God to bless the United States of America.

Scott Harris is a political commentator. Read his columns and contact him through his Web site, www.scottharris.biz, or e-mail him at [email protected]