Westmont Falls to B.C.‘s Simon Fraser in Women’s Soccer

The Warriors outshoot their rival, but an unassisted goal leaves the score at 1-0.

In a game dominated by defense, the 12th-ranked British Columbia Simon Fraser Clan (2-0) defeated No. 13 Westmont women’s soccer team Tuesday by a score of 1-0.

Westmont outshot Simon Fraser 7-6, but an unassisted goal by Sarah Boultan in the 36th minute provided the difference for the Clan.

A free kick by Simon Fraser was blocked by Westmont and traveled straight up into the air. When the ball came down, a scramble ensued in front of the Warriors’ net. Boultan got a foot on the ball and punched it into the goal.

Freshman Natalie Johnston played in the goal for the Warriors, taking over for sophomore Roxanne Love, who was injured in Monday’s 1-1 tie against No. 5 Concordia University of Portland, Ore. Amy Lawson led the Warriors with three shots, two of which were on goal.

The Warriors return to action Saturday when they travel to Irvine to take on Southern Oregon University.

Ron Smith is Westmont College’s sports information director.

Soccer Box Score (Final)

Westmont Soccer Statistics

Simon Fraser vs Westmont (08/26/08 at Beaverton, Ore.)

Simon Fraser (2-0-0) vs. Goals by period 1 2 Tot

Westmont (0-1-1) ———————————————-

Date: 08/26/08 Attendance: 34 Simon Fraser…..... 1 0 - 1

Weather: low 80s, sunny Westmont…......... 0 0 - 0

Simon Fraser Westmont

Pos ## Player Sh SOG G A Pos ## Player Sh SOG G A

————————————————————— —————————————————————

GK 00 NEWBROOK, Cassie…. - - - - GK 0 JOHNSTON,Natalie…. - - - -

2 YOUNG, Caitlin…... - - - - 7 JOHNSON, Brooke….. - - - -

4 PAGLIARO, Stephanie. 1 - - - 10 NELSON, Jenna….... - - - -

5 ANTONIAZZI, Marissa. - - - - 12 LAWSON, Amy…...... 3 2 - -

6 FLEMING, Jessica…. 1 - - - 13 BARKETT, Kayla…... - - - -

10 BOULTAN, Sarah…... 2 2 1 - 14 CALLAN, Taylor…... - - - -

12 ADAMS, Ari…....... - - - - 17 BARRET, Amanda…... - - - -

13 CARRUTHERS, Catlin.. 1 - - - 19 GONZALES, Chelsey… 1 1 - -

14 GANT, Jacqueline…. - - - - 20 LAUDA, Skyla…..... - - - -

16 BENES, Aly…....... - - - - 21 ZUEHLSDORF, Jessica. - - - -

18 LACHLAN, Lauren….. 1 - - - 22 WASHINGTON, Jameisha 1 - - -

—————Substitutes————— —————Substitutes—————

3 BRADSHAW, Chanelle.. - - - - 3 HAWKINS, Kylie…... 1 - - -

8 FABBRO, Natalie….. - - - - 4 COKER, Shanae….... - - - -

9 DUMAS, Marti…..... - - - - 6 GREENE, Melanie….. 1 - - -

15 BIRD, Tracy…...... - - - - 11 CARR, Rachel…..... - - - -

Totals…........... 6 2 1 0 Totals…........... 7 3 0 0

Simon Fraser Westmont

## Player MIN GA Saves ## Player MIN GA Saves

———————————————————- ———————————————————-

00 NEWBROOK, Cassie…. 90:00 0 3 0 JOHNSTON,Natalie…. 90:00 1 1

Shots by period 1 2 Tot Saves by period 1 2 Tot

———————————————- ———————————————-

Simon Fraser…..... 2 4 - 6 Simon Fraser…..... 1 2 - 3

Westmont…......... 2 5 - 7 Westmont…......... 0 1 - 1

Corner kicks 1 2 Tot Fouls 1 2 Tot

———————————————- ———————————————-

Simon Fraser…..... 1 2 - 3 Simon Fraser…..... 3 3 - 6

Westmont…......... 2 0 - 2 Westmont…......... 5 2 - 7



SCORING SUMMARY:

GOAL Time Team Goal Scorer Assists Description

———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-

1. 35:50 SFBC BOULTAN, Sarah (unassisted) scramble in front of net after free kick



CAUTIONS AND EJECTIONS:

YC-SFBC #5 (53:12); YC-WC #11 (54:10)

Officials: Referee: Jeremy Hanson; Asst. Referee: Mike Brown; Pat Bowman;

Scorer: Jason Dormeyer;

Offsides: Simon Fraser 1, Westmont 0.



Play-by-Play Summary (1st period)

Westmont Soccer Statistics

Simon Fraser vs Westmont (08/26/08 at Beaverton, Ore.)

Simon Fraser Starters: Westmont Starters:

GK 00 NEWBROOK, Cassie GK 0 JOHNSTON,Natalie

2 YOUNG, Caitlin 7 JOHNSON, Brooke

4 PAGLIARO, Stephanie 14 CALLAN, Taylor

5 ANTONIAZZI, Marissa 10 NELSON, Jenna

6 FLEMING, Jessica 12 LAWSON, Amy

10 BOULTAN, Sarah 13 BARKETT, Kayla

12 ADAMS, Ari 17 BARRET, Amanda

13 CARRUTHERS, Catlin 19 GONZALES, Chelsey

14 GANT, Jacqueline 20 LAUDA, Skyla

16 BENES, Aly 21 ZUEHLSDORF, Jessica

18 LACHLAN, Lauren 22 WASHINGTON, Jameisha

[00:00] NEWBROOK, Cassie at goalie for SFBC.

[00:00] JOHNSTON,Natalie at goalie for WC.

[04:48] Shot by WC GONZALES, Chelsey, SAVE NEWBROOK, Cassie.

[05:18] Corner kick by WC CALLAN, Taylor.

[05:52] Corner kick by WC CALLAN, Taylor.

Foul on SFBC.

Foul on WC.

Foul on WC.

[18:41] SFBC substitution: BRADSHAW, Chanelle for YOUNG, Caitlin.

[24:51] WC substitution: HAWKINS, Kylie for GONZALES, Chelsey.

[24:51] WC substitution: COKER, Shanae for WASHINGTON, Jameisha.

[25:15] Shot by WC HAWKINS, Kylie HIGH.

Foul on WC.

Foul on WC.

Foul on SFBC.

Foul on WC.

[35:50] GOAL by SFBC BOULTAN, Sarah (FIRST GOAL).

====================

==================== SIMON FRASER 1, WESTMONT 0

====================

*scramble in front of net after free kick

[35:50] WC substitution: GREENE, Melanie for NELSON, Jenna.

Foul on SFBC.

[40:11] SFBC substitution: BIRD, Tracy for BENES, Aly.

[42:58] Shot by SFBC PAGLIARO, Stephanie HIGH.

[44:26] Corner kick by SFBC BIRD, Tracy.

End of period [45:00].

Play-by-Play Summary (2nd period)

Start of 2nd period [45:00].

For SFBC: #10 BOULTAN, Sarah, #18 LACHLAN, Lauren, #3 BRADSHAW, Chanelle, #13

CARRUTHERS, Catlin, #12 ADAMS, Ari, #14 GANT, Jacqueline, #5 ANTONIAZZI,

Marissa, #4 PAGLIARO, Stephanie, #6 FLEMING, Jessica, #15 BIRD, Tracy, #00

NEWBROOK, Cassie.

For WC: #7 JOHNSON, Brooke, #21 ZUEHLSDORF, Jessica, #17 BARRET, Amanda, #13 BARKETT,

Kayla, #6 GREENE, Melanie, #20 LAUDA, Skyla, #3 HAWKINS, Kylie, #19 GONZALES,

Chelsey, #12 LAWSON, Amy, #0 JOHNSTON,Natalie, #14 CALLAN, Taylor.

[45:00] NEWBROOK, Cassie at goalie for SFBC.

[45:00] JOHNSTON,Natalie at goalie for WC.

Foul on WC.

[46:36] Offside against SFBC.

[48:31] Shot by SFBC CARRUTHERS, Catlin HIGH.

[49:24] Shot by WC GREENE, Melanie WIDE RIGHT.

[50:44] WC substitution: CARR, Rachel for JOHNSON, Brooke.

[51:55] Shot by SFBC BOULTAN, Sarah, SAVE JOHNSTON,Natalie.

Foul on SFBC.

[53:12] Yellow card on SFBC ANTONIAZZI, Marissa.

[53:15] Shot by WC LAWSON, Amy HIGH.

Foul on WC.

[54:10] Yellow card on WC CARR, Rachel.

[57:23] Shot by SFBC LACHLAN, Lauren WIDE LEFT.

Foul on SFBC.

[59:13] WC substitution: WASHINGTON, Jameisha for HAWKINS, Kylie.

[60:03] Corner kick by SFBC BIRD, Tracy.

[60:40] Corner kick by SFBC GANT, Jacqueline.

Foul on SFBC.

[63:34] WC substitution: NELSON, Jenna for GREENE, Melanie.

[67:11] Shot by WC WASHINGTON, Jameisha HIGH.

[73:34] SFBC substitution: DUMAS, Marti for BRADSHAW, Chanelle.

[78:33] SFBC substitution: BENES, Aly for BIRD, Tracy.

[80:48] Shot by SFBC FLEMING, Jessica WIDE RIGHT.

[80:53] SFBC substitution: FABBRO, Natalie for ADAMS, Ari.

[80:53] WC substitution: GONZALES, Chelsey for HAWKINS, Kylie.

[84:32] Shot by WC LAWSON, Amy, SAVE NEWBROOK, Cassie.

[86:23] Header Shot by WC LAWSON, Amy, SAVE NEWBROOK, Cassie.

End of period [90:00].