Monday, June 4 , 2018, 7:55 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Westmont Falls to B.C.‘s Simon Fraser in Women’s Soccer

The Warriors outshoot their rival, but an unassisted goal leaves the score at 1-0.

By Ron Smith | August 26, 2008 | 10:55 p.m.

In a game dominated by defense, the 12th-ranked British Columbia Simon Fraser Clan (2-0) defeated No. 13 Westmont women’s soccer team Tuesday by a score of 1-0.

Westmont outshot Simon Fraser 7-6, but an unassisted goal by Sarah Boultan in the 36th minute provided the difference for the Clan. 

A free kick by Simon Fraser was blocked by Westmont and traveled straight up into the air. When the ball came down, a scramble ensued in front of the Warriors’ net. Boultan got a foot on the ball and punched it into the goal.

Freshman Natalie Johnston played in the goal for the Warriors, taking over for sophomore Roxanne Love, who was injured in Monday’s 1-1 tie against No. 5 Concordia University of Portland, Ore. Amy Lawson led the Warriors with three shots, two of which were on goal.

The Warriors return to action Saturday when they travel to Irvine to take on Southern Oregon University.

Ron Smith is Westmont College’s sports information director.

                  Soccer Box Score (Final)
                  Westmont Soccer Statistics
        Simon Fraser vs Westmont (08/26/08 at Beaverton, Ore.)

Simon Fraser (2-0-0) vs.                        Goals by period     1 2 Tot
Westmont (0-1-1)                            ———————————————-
Date: 08/26/08     Attendance: 34                 Simon Fraser….....  1 0 -  1
Weather: low 80s, sunny                         Westmont….........  0 0 -  0

Simon Fraser                             Westmont
Pos ## Player           Sh SOG G A           Pos ## Player           Sh SOG G A
—————————————————————        —————————————————————
GK 00 NEWBROOK, Cassie….  -  -  -  -          GK 0 JOHNSTON,Natalie….  -  -  -  -
  2 YOUNG, Caitlin…...  -  -  -  -            7 JOHNSON, Brooke…..  -  -  -  -
  4 PAGLIARO, Stephanie.  1   -  -  -            10 NELSON, Jenna…....  -  -  -  -
  5 ANTONIAZZI, Marissa.  -  -  -  -            12 LAWSON, Amy…......  3   2 -  -
  6 FLEMING, Jessica….  1   -  -  -            13 BARKETT, Kayla…...  -  -  -  -
  10 BOULTAN, Sarah…...  2   2 1 -            14 CALLAN, Taylor…...  -  -  -  -
  12 ADAMS, Ari….......  -  -  -  -            17 BARRET, Amanda…...  -  -  -  -
  13 CARRUTHERS, Catlin..  1   -  -  -            19 GONZALES, Chelsey…  1   1 -  -
  14 GANT, Jacqueline….  -  -  -  -            20 LAUDA, Skyla….....  -  -  -  -
  16 BENES, Aly….......  -  -  -  -            21 ZUEHLSDORF, Jessica.  -  -  -  -
  18 LACHLAN, Lauren…..  1   -  -  -            22 WASHINGTON, Jameisha   1   -  -  -
  —————Substitutes—————              —————Substitutes—————
  3 BRADSHAW, Chanelle..  -  -  -  -            3 HAWKINS, Kylie…...  1   -  -  -
  8 FABBRO, Natalie…..  -  -  -  -            4 COKER, Shanae…....  -  -  -  -
  9 DUMAS, Marti….....  -  -  -  -            6 GREENE, Melanie…..  1   -  -  -
  15 BIRD, Tracy…......  -  -  -  -            11 CARR, Rachel….....  -  -  -  -
    Totals…...........  6   2 1 0               Totals…...........  7   3 0 0

Simon Fraser                             Westmont
## Player           MIN GA Saves           ## Player           MIN GA Saves
———————————————————-          ———————————————————-
00 NEWBROOK, Cassie….  90:00 0   3           0 JOHNSTON,Natalie….  90:00 1   1

Shots by period     1 2 Tot                 Saves by period     1 2 Tot
———————————————-                ———————————————-
Simon Fraser….....  2 4 -  6                 Simon Fraser….....  1 2 -  3
Westmont….........  2 5 -  7                 Westmont….........  0 1 -  1

Corner kicks       1 2 Tot                 Fouls           1 2 Tot
———————————————-                ———————————————-
Simon Fraser….....  1 2 -  3                 Simon Fraser….....  3 3 -  6
Westmont….........  2 0 -  2                 Westmont….........  5 2 -  7


SCORING SUMMARY:
GOAL   Time Team   Goal Scorer         Assists                       Description
———————————————————————————————————————————————————————————————-
1.  35:50 SFBC   BOULTAN, Sarah       (unassisted)                    scramble in front of net after free kick


CAUTIONS AND EJECTIONS:
YC-SFBC #5 (53:12); YC-WC #11 (54:10)

Officials: Referee: Jeremy Hanson; Asst. Referee: Mike Brown; Pat Bowman;
Scorer: Jason Dormeyer;
Offsides: Simon Fraser 1, Westmont 0.


                    Play-by-Play Summary (1st period)
                        Westmont Soccer Statistics
              Simon Fraser vs Westmont (08/26/08 at Beaverton, Ore.)

    Simon Fraser Starters:            Westmont Starters:
    GK 00 NEWBROOK, Cassie             GK 0 JOHNSTON,Natalie
      2 YOUNG, Caitlin                 7 JOHNSON, Brooke
      4 PAGLIARO, Stephanie             14 CALLAN, Taylor
      5 ANTONIAZZI, Marissa             10 NELSON, Jenna
      6 FLEMING, Jessica               12 LAWSON, Amy
      10 BOULTAN, Sarah                 13 BARKETT, Kayla
      12 ADAMS, Ari                   17 BARRET, Amanda
      13 CARRUTHERS, Catlin             19 GONZALES, Chelsey
      14 GANT, Jacqueline               20 LAUDA, Skyla
      16 BENES, Aly                   21 ZUEHLSDORF, Jessica
      18 LACHLAN, Lauren               22 WASHINGTON, Jameisha

    [00:00] NEWBROOK, Cassie at goalie for SFBC.
    [00:00] JOHNSTON,Natalie at goalie for WC.
    [04:48] Shot by WC GONZALES, Chelsey, SAVE NEWBROOK, Cassie.
    [05:18] Corner kick by WC CALLAN, Taylor.
    [05:52] Corner kick by WC CALLAN, Taylor.
    Foul on SFBC.
    Foul on WC.
    Foul on WC.
    [18:41] SFBC substitution: BRADSHAW, Chanelle for YOUNG, Caitlin.
    [24:51] WC substitution: HAWKINS, Kylie for GONZALES, Chelsey.
    [24:51] WC substitution: COKER, Shanae for WASHINGTON, Jameisha.
    [25:15] Shot by WC HAWKINS, Kylie HIGH.
    Foul on WC.
    Foul on WC.
    Foul on SFBC.
    Foul on WC.
    [35:50] GOAL by SFBC BOULTAN, Sarah (FIRST GOAL).

====================
====================  SIMON FRASER 1, WESTMONT 0
====================

    *scramble in front of net after free kick
    [35:50] WC substitution: GREENE, Melanie for NELSON, Jenna.
    Foul on SFBC.
    [40:11] SFBC substitution: BIRD, Tracy for BENES, Aly.
    [42:58] Shot by SFBC PAGLIARO, Stephanie HIGH.
    [44:26] Corner kick by SFBC BIRD, Tracy.
    End of period [45:00].

                    Play-by-Play Summary (2nd period)

    Start of 2nd period [45:00].
    For SFBC: #10 BOULTAN, Sarah, #18 LACHLAN, Lauren, #3 BRADSHAW, Chanelle, #13
        CARRUTHERS, Catlin, #12 ADAMS, Ari, #14 GANT, Jacqueline, #5 ANTONIAZZI,
        Marissa, #4 PAGLIARO, Stephanie, #6 FLEMING, Jessica, #15 BIRD, Tracy, #00
        NEWBROOK, Cassie.
    For WC: #7 JOHNSON, Brooke, #21 ZUEHLSDORF, Jessica, #17 BARRET, Amanda, #13 BARKETT,
        Kayla, #6 GREENE, Melanie, #20 LAUDA, Skyla, #3 HAWKINS, Kylie, #19 GONZALES,
        Chelsey, #12 LAWSON, Amy, #0 JOHNSTON,Natalie, #14 CALLAN, Taylor.
    [45:00] NEWBROOK, Cassie at goalie for SFBC.
    [45:00] JOHNSTON,Natalie at goalie for WC.
    Foul on WC.
    [46:36] Offside against SFBC.
    [48:31] Shot by SFBC CARRUTHERS, Catlin HIGH.
    [49:24] Shot by WC GREENE, Melanie WIDE RIGHT.
    [50:44] WC substitution: CARR, Rachel for JOHNSON, Brooke.
    [51:55] Shot by SFBC BOULTAN, Sarah, SAVE JOHNSTON,Natalie.
    Foul on SFBC.
    [53:12] Yellow card on SFBC ANTONIAZZI, Marissa.
    [53:15] Shot by WC LAWSON, Amy HIGH.
    Foul on WC.
    [54:10] Yellow card on WC CARR, Rachel.
    [57:23] Shot by SFBC LACHLAN, Lauren WIDE LEFT.
    Foul on SFBC.
    [59:13] WC substitution: WASHINGTON, Jameisha for HAWKINS, Kylie.
    [60:03] Corner kick by SFBC BIRD, Tracy.
    [60:40] Corner kick by SFBC GANT, Jacqueline.
    Foul on SFBC.
    [63:34] WC substitution: NELSON, Jenna for GREENE, Melanie.
    [67:11] Shot by WC WASHINGTON, Jameisha HIGH.
    [73:34] SFBC substitution: DUMAS, Marti for BRADSHAW, Chanelle.
    [78:33] SFBC substitution: BENES, Aly for BIRD, Tracy.
    [80:48] Shot by SFBC FLEMING, Jessica WIDE RIGHT.
    [80:53] SFBC substitution: FABBRO, Natalie for ADAMS, Ari.
    [80:53] WC substitution: GONZALES, Chelsey for HAWKINS, Kylie.
    [84:32] Shot by WC LAWSON, Amy, SAVE NEWBROOK, Cassie.
    [86:23] Header Shot by WC LAWSON, Amy, SAVE NEWBROOK, Cassie.
    End of period [90:00].

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 