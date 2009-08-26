Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:11 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Bishop Diego Eagle Scouts Make School History

Seven recent graduates attain the highest possible rank in the Boy Scouts program

By Debbie Herrera | August 26, 2009 | 3:01 p.m.

Seven Bishop Garcia Diego High School graduates made school history just before commencement in June. A remarkable 25 percent of the men in Bishop’s graduating class achieved the rank of Eagle Scout, joining a fraternity of 2 million Boy Scouts who have earned the rank since 1912.

That is well above the national average of 5 percent of all Boy Scouts who achieve the rank of Eagle, which is the highest rank attainable in the program.

The “Aims of Scouting” are moral strength and character development, citizenship training, and physical and mental fitness. To earn the Eagle Scout rank, a Boy Scout must fulfill requirements in the areas of leadership, service and outdoor skills. Of the 120 merit badges available, 21 must be earned to qualify for Eagle rank and all provisions must be met before age 18.

One of the last steps to Eagle rank is to plan, develop and provide leadership to others in a service project helpful to a religious institution, school or community. Progression to Eagle means that a Scout learns, is tested, reviewed and recognized.

Those benefiting from the seven Eagle Scout projects include the Liberty Tree Memorial project at the Goleta Union School District, St. Vincent’s outreach programs in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles, the Goleta Valley Girls’ Softball Association, the Casa Esperanza shelter for the homeless, the Santa Barbara Catholic Charities Food Pantry, and Bishop Garcia Diego High School’s Library and Storyteller Children’s Center for homeless and at-risk children.

In seven separate ceremonies, before troop members, peers, family and friends, each Scout was recognized and presented with an Eagle Scout badge.

Members of Troop 105, sponsored by Knights of Columbus Council 5300 — St. Raphael Parish, include Sam Verhasselt, David Pilkington, J. “Patrick” Burgess, Michael Schlesselmann and Joe Yonke. Brendan O’Connell and Daniel Helkey are members of the oldest troop west of the Mississippi, Troop 1 of United Methodist.

The young men will attend the following college and universities in the fall: Loyola Marymount University, UC Berkeley, George Washington University, UC San Diego, Santa Clara University, the University of Oregon and Emmanuel College.

— Debbie Herrera is the director of admissions and public relations at Bishop Garcia Diego High School.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 