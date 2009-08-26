DUI/Driver’s License Checkpoint Planned in Goleta

The Goleta Police Department will conduct a DUI/driver’s license checkpoint on Saturday, part of a nationwide end-of-summer campaign that began Friday to target drunken drivers.

“Statewide, DUI deaths fell 9 percent to 1,029 in 2008. Credit for the drop in DUI deaths goes to law enforcement, state and local agencies, Mothers Against Drunk Driving and other safety advocates,” said Christopher Murphy, director of the California Office of Traffic Safety.

Goleta Police Chief Phil Willis said, “Drunk driving is simply not worth the risk. Not only do you risk killing yourself or someone else, but the trauma and financial costs of a crash or an arrest for impaired driving can be significant. Violators will face jail time, the loss of their driver’s license, higher insurance rates, attorney fees, time away from work and dozens of other expenses. So don’t take the chance. Remember, if you are caught over the limit, you will be placed under arrest.”

Funding for the checkpoint is provided through a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

“Law enforcement everywhere is asking for the community’s help. If you see a drunk driver, call 9-1-1,” Willis said. “In addition to this checkpoint, I’ve asked everyone in my department to focus additional efforts toward removing an impaired driver during the campaign period and everyday they are on patrol.”

— Drew Sugars is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.