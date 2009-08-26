Goleta Chamber Offers ‘Business 2 Business’ Breakfast

The Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce invites prospective and current members to its Business 2 Business Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, in Warren Hall at the Earl Warren Showgrounds.

Participants must register by noon Friday to be included on the hot sheet, say organizers.

The event’s presenting sponsor is Janet Garufis of Montecito Bank & Trust.

B2B is a chance for members of the local business community and guests to network over a hot breakfast. Learn about each other’s business and provide leads and referrals to one another. Everyone is provided with an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd. All with advance reservations for the event will be listed on a take home hot sheet distributed to all attendees.

The breakfast includes fresh juice and Zizzo’s coffee, and will begin promptly at 7 a.m. and be served throughout the event.



The event will also include nearly $1,000 in door prizes.

The fee is $20 for members and $25 for non-members who register before Friday, Aug. 28, and $30 for late or at-the-door registration.

For more information, call 805.967.2500.

— Noozhawk staff writer Laurie Jervis can be reached at


