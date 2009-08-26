Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 6:07 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Jim Hightower: Raising Astroturf

Political uprisings have become corporate-organized PR efforts that use real folks as a front

By Jim Hightower | August 26, 2009 | 12:16 a.m.

“Hey, hey, what do you say? Make some noise, seize the day!” Protests are back! All across America, angry demonstrations are popping up like mushrooms on moldy Astroturf.

Jim Hightower
Jim Hightower

Similar to the plastic “grass,” political astroturf is the corporate version of grassroots — instead of ordinary citizens organizing and mobilizing themselves for political action, astroturf campaigns are well-orchestrated PR efforts that put real folks out front, but are instigated, organized and funded by corporate interests and right-wing front groups.

We’ve seen a surge in these plastic uprisings this year, all directed at policy changes being put forth by President Barack Obama. First come the April 15 “teabag” rallies to oppose Obama’s economic recovery package. Billed as a spontaneous people’s rebellion against BGS (Big Government Socialism), the events turned out to have been spawned and coordinated by a corporate-financed anti-government outfit in Washington called Freedom Works, headed by former GOP majority leader Dick Armey.

Next up were this month’s rancorous confrontations at local town halls that had been convened by assorted members of Congress to discuss Obama’s health-care proposals. Various groupings of red-faced, mostly elderly, mostly Republican citizens stormed these discussions, turning them into yell-a-thons. Again, BGS was the core theme of the seniors’ screeds, including numerous versions of this muddled thought: “I don’t want socialized medicine. And don’t touch my Medicare.”

Their talking points (yelling points, actually) were straight out of the litany-of-hokum that Rush Limbaugh, Sean Hannity, Sarah Palin and Co. chant daily — including repetition of the ludicrous lie that Obama intends to deploy cadres of federal death agents to show up at bingo halls to euthanize granny and gramps.

Coordination and funding of this senior-scare campaign has come from such corporate front groups as Conservatives for Patients’ Rights. CPR was created and financed by Rick Scott, the multimillionaire former CEO of the huge hospital chain Columbia-HCA.

In 1997, Scott was dumped by Columbia because of corporate policies developed on his watch to defraud patients, doctors and Medicare. Columbia pleaded guilty and had to pay $1.7 billion to settle the fraud charges. Now, Scott is bringing this “expertise” to the health-care debate.

The latest line of astroturf, however, is being peddled by an old flim-flammer: Big Oil. In a series of 20 mass rallies during the August congressional recess, a group called Energy Citizens is purporting to be a rebellion of common folks against Obama’s climate change legislation. Who are these rebels? ExxonMobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips and other oil giants.

Energy Citizens was created and funded by the industry’s chief lobbying organization, the American Petroleum Institute, which already has spent $3 million this year lobbying to kill the climate-change initiative. “We are about giving citizens a voice,” a spokeswoman said.

But, how many ordinary Joes and Jills really want to rally behind Big Oil? Practically none. No problem, though — in a memo to oil chieftains, API urged them to “put a human face” on the industry’s self-serving opposition by putting their employees out front. Even API recognized the cynicism in this ploy, so it warned executives to “please treat this information as sensitive, (for) we don’t want critics to know our game plan.”

Call it what they will, Energy Citizen was a corporate show from the get-go. API hired an events management company to stage the rallies, put a field coordinator in each state, ran the PR campaign and served as general manager of the game plan. Attendance essentially came from Rent-a-Crowd: Oil company employees in Houston, for example, were “invited” by their bosses to attend, were given paid time off for the event, were bused to and from the rallies, were entertained by corporate-hired performers, were served a free lunch, were given yellow T-shirts to wear and were asked to wave placards declaring, “I’m an Energy Citizen.”

Since Astroturf itself is actually made up of petroleum, there’s a certain poetic symmetry in having Big Oil produce the slickest and silliest astroturf campaign of them all — so far.

Jim Hightower is a national radio commentator, writer, public speaker and author of Swim Against The Current: Even A Dead Fish Can Go With The Flow. Click here for more information, or click here to contact him.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 