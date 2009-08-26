Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 6:05 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

‘Wait ‘Til Next Year’ Book Tribute Event Sept. 25

Free event at Faulkner Gallery to honor two local writers' conferences that were postponed this year

By Fred Klein | August 26, 2009 | 12:50 p.m.

The premiere “Wait ‘til Next Year” tribute event, honoring two writers’ conferences that were postponed this year, will take place Friday, Sept. 25, at the Faulkner Gallery at the Santa Barbara Central Library.

The event pays tribute to the Santa Barbara Writers Conference and the Santa Barbara Book & Authors Festival, since both organizations’ major annual events are on hiatus this year. The evening will celebrate both groups’ importance to the community and pay tribute to their years of accomplishments.

The event will be held from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., is free and open to the public, and refreshments will be provided. The Central Library is located at 40 E. Anapamu St.

The evening will feature a panel discussion with many local authors with current books. A highlight of the event will be readings from the winners of the Writers Conference National Writing contest and the appearance of the Santa Barbara Poet Laureate, as well as a surprise guest appearance from a local celebrity author.

The Santa Barbara Book & Author Festival, an event celebrating books, authors, booksellers, publishers, and readers, was founded in 1999 by a dedicated group of area authors and volunteers and has held 10 annual events each September in downtown Santa Barbara. Past information is available at www.sbbookfestival.org.

The 37-year-old Santa Barbara Writers Conference is the nation’s preeminent conference for writers interested in improving their craft, primarily through workshops that focus on the reading and critiquing of each writer’s work. The largest and most comprehensive gathering is traditionally in June and will return in 2010, when several hundred writers gather for six days to learn from each other, hear from other successful authors and interact with publishing world professionals. More information is available at www.sbwriters.com.

For more information on the Sept. 25 tribute event, contact organizer Fred Klein at 805.962.9500.

— Fred Klein is the co-founder of the Santa Barbara Book & Author Festival.

 

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 