Barry Punzal Joins PresidioSports.com as Editor in Chief

PresidioSports.com has named veteran local sports journalist Barry Punzal as editor in chief of Santa Barbara’s online sports page.

Punzal has covered local sports for more than 25 years as a reporter, editor and columnist with PresidioSports.com, which was founded in 2008, and previously with the Santa Barbara News-Press.

Primed to enter its third year providing Santa Barbara with daily sports news, PresidioSports.com unveiled a new look for its Web site last week. The new site has been designed to better present PresidioSports.com’s comprehensive local sports reporting and features. Among the new features, visitors can now filter their sports news by school, rather than just by sport.

The site, a longtime strategic partner of Noozhawk, also has become more powerful and smarter behind the scenes. The newly streamlined PresidioSports.com has received an “A” grade in loading time from HubSpot.com, a leading Internet marketing company.

The Santa Barbara community can expect several other improvements to PresidioSports.com’s local sports coverage this fall, including increased video coverage, exciting ticket giveaways, and engaging additions to the site’s stable of columnists, which include notable locals Chic Perkins, Dan Shiells, Mike Traphagen and John Zant. A free daily e-newsletter is also available.

To make the site upgrade happen, PresidioSports.com teamed up with technology guru Kerry DeVilbiss of The Bertz Group, a local IT consulting firm.

“All of these improvements back the site’s mission, which is to provide Santa Barbara’s athletic community with thorough and in-depth local sports coverage,” said John Dvorak, PresidioSports.com’s co-founder and publisher. “We’re very excited to have the new site up and running before the school year begins, and obviously pleased to have Barry (Punzal) on board.”

Click here to visit PresidioSports.com. For more information, contact .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.708.8728. Advertising packages are available for both PresidioSports.com and Noozhawk.

— Blake Dorfman is the co-founder of PresidioSports.com. He can be reached at contact .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .