Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:12 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank

Barry Punzal Joins PresidioSports.com as Editor in Chief

Santa Barbara's online daily sports site also unveils new look, features

By Blake Dorfman, Presidio Sports | August 26, 2010 | 3:14 p.m.

PresidioSports.com has named veteran local sports journalist Barry Punzal as editor in chief of Santa Barbara’s online sports page.

Barry Punzal
Barry Punzal

Punzal has covered local sports for more than 25 years as a reporter, editor and columnist with PresidioSports.com, which was founded in 2008, and previously with the Santa Barbara News-Press.

Primed to enter its third year providing Santa Barbara with daily sports news, PresidioSports.com unveiled a new look for its Web site last week. The new site has been designed to better present PresidioSports.com’s comprehensive local sports reporting and features. Among the new features, visitors can now filter their sports news by school, rather than just by sport.

The site, a longtime strategic partner of Noozhawk, also has become more powerful and smarter behind the scenes. The newly streamlined PresidioSports.com has received an “A” grade in loading time from HubSpot.com, a leading Internet marketing company.

The Santa Barbara community can expect several other improvements to PresidioSports.com’s local sports coverage this fall, including increased video coverage, exciting ticket giveaways, and engaging additions to the site’s stable of columnists, which include notable locals Chic Perkins, Dan Shiells, Mike Traphagen and John Zant. A free daily e-newsletter is also available.

To make the site upgrade happen, PresidioSports.com teamed up with technology guru Kerry DeVilbiss of The Bertz Group, a local IT consulting firm.

“All of these improvements back the site’s mission, which is to provide Santa Barbara’s athletic community with thorough and in-depth local sports coverage,” said John Dvorak, PresidioSports.com’s co-founder and publisher. “We’re very excited to have the new site up and running before the school year begins, and obviously pleased to have Barry (Punzal) on board.”

Click here to visit PresidioSports.com. For more information, contact .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or call 805.708.8728. Advertising packages are available for both PresidioSports.com and Noozhawk.

— Blake Dorfman is the co-founder of PresidioSports.com. He can be reached at contact .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 