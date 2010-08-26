County Appoints New Agricultural Commissioner

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors has announced the appointment of Cathleen Fisher to the position of agricultural commissioner/sealer of weights and measures.

“Agriculture is such an important part of our community, and the board is pleased to have Cathleen join the county family and lead the department,” Board of Supervisors chairwoman Janet Wolf said. “I know she will be an asset to the county and the agricultural community.”

Fisher comes to the county from Contra Costa County, where she was the chief deputy agricultural commissioner/sealer of weights and measures.

She brings 22 years of experience working in the agricultural field and has a master’s degree in public administration. Her annual salary will be $145,000, and she’ll begin in her new position on Oct. 4.

