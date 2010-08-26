Coverall Mountain & Pacific of Carpinteria Named to Inc. 5000

It's the fourth consecutive year the company has made the list

Coverall Mountain & Pacific of Carpinteria, a master franchisor of Coverall Health-Based Cleaning Systems, was named to the prestigious Inc. 5000 list, a compendium of the most entrepreneurial and fastest growing companies in America.

This year, Coverall Mountain & Pacific placed 3,973 on the list.

Santa Barbara residents Mark and Holly Melton have owned and operated Coverall Mountain & Pacific since 1997, supplying training, marketing, sales and other services to more than 500 independent franchise owners in California, Hawaii, Utah, New Mexico, Idaho and Nevada.

Not only has the Coverall Health-Based Cleaning System revolutionized the commercial cleaning industry, it has also provided its franchise owners the opportunity to take control of their professional futures and achieve entrepreneurial success.

“We are thrilled to be named to Inc. Magazine’s 500/5000 list again this year and thank them for their ongoing commitment to entrepreneurship,” Coverall President Mark Melton said. “I commend all of the companies on this year’s list for their impressive results, which are hard won in today’s economy.”

Coverall Mountain & Pacific has twice been recognized by Coverall North America as Master Franchise of the Year and Inc. Magazine featured Melton as one of “26 Entrepreneurs We Love” for making the American Dream available to recent immigrants and minorities.

In addition to being named to the Inc. 5000 list for the past four years, Coverall Mountain & Pacific was twice named to the Inc. 500 list in 2003 and 2004.

— Ann Douglass is an executive assistant for Coverall Mountain & Pacific.