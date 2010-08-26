Del Castillo to Rock the House in La Cumbre Benefit

Proceeds from the Sept. 5 concert will go to the school's music and performing arts programs

La Cumbre Junior High School’s theater will be filled with the sounds of flamenco, rock, Latin, blues and world music at 8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 5 when Del Castillo performs in concert to benefit the school’s instrumental music and performing arts programs.

Tickets for the two-hour concert can be purchased in advance for $20 and are available from the Lobero Theatre box office or La Cumbre Junior High. The cost is $25 when purchased at the door. All proceeds will benefit the school.

This is the first time Del Castillo will appear in Santa Barbara. KEYT news anchor Paula Lopez will be the emcee.

La Cumbre Junior High’s 1,100-seat theater has all new lighting and sound, made possible by the passage of bond Measure V in 2000.

— Barbara Keyani is the administrative services and communications coordinator for the Santa Barbara School Districts.