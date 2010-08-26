Planned Parenthood to Hold 36th Annual Book Sale

The opening night reception is scheduled for Sept. 23

Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties will hold its 36th annual book sale Sept. 24 to Oct. 3 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

The largest used-book sale in the Tri-Counties caters to all age groups and interests.

Attend the opening night reception from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 to get an early start on your selection of favorite titles while enjoying wine and refreshments. Of special interest: books and ephemera from the personal library of Artie Shaw.

Tickets are $25 for opening night only. Admission is free all other days.

For more information, click here or call 805.963.2445 x6.

Operating hours of the sale are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, and noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 through Oct. 1.

— Mary Brown is the publicity chairwoman for thePlanned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties book sale.