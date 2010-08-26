Planned Parenthood to Hold 36th Annual Book Sale

Planned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties will hold its 36th annual book sale Sept. 24 to Oct. 3 at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.
The largest used-book sale in the Tri-Counties caters to all age groups and interests.
Attend the opening night reception from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23 to get an early start on your selection of favorite titles while enjoying wine and refreshments. Of special interest: books and ephemera from the personal library of Artie Shaw.
Tickets are $25 for opening night only. Admission is free all other days.
For more information, click here or call 805.963.2445 x6.
Operating hours of the sale are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturdays Sept. 25 and Oct. 2, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sept. 26 and Oct. 3, and noon to 8 p.m. Sept. 27 through Oct. 1.
— Mary Brown is the publicity chairwoman for thePlanned Parenthood of Santa Barbara, Ventura and San Luis Obispo Counties book sale.