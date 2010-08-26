Rock Work to Continue on Highway 101 in Gaviota

Intermittent five-minute closures will occur Tuesday at the Gaviota Tunnel

Caltrans will continue the next phase of a project to reduce the amount of rocks falling onto Highway 101 at the Gaviota Tunnel on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

Motorists can expect full closures of Highway 101 in both directions north and south of the Gaviota Tunnel.

Five-minute closures will occur every 15 to 20 minutes from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. to allow a helicopter to lift fencing and mesh to the top of the hilltop.

The contractor for the $700,000 project is AIS Construction of Carpinteria. This project is expected to be completed in early September.

Click here for traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.