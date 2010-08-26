Sundance Beach, Volcom Kick Off Denim Drive for Homeless

It is that time of year again! Sundance Beach has partnered with Volcom once again for round two of their Give Jeans a Chance denim donation for the homeless — part of the Volcom Gives Back series.

Last year there was hype surrounding the event from a catchy little jingle and commercial to free gifts with every donation. This year, Volcom has partnered with more than 250 stores to make this year’s collection bigger and better with more drop-off locations, more countries and more chances to win.

In 2009, more than 5,000 pairs of jeans were collected by 100 North American stores featuring Volcom products and then donated to 50 local homeless shelters across the country.

This year, Volcom is hoping to collect upwards of 10,000 pairs from more than 300 participating stores around the world.

Click here for more information on drop-off locations, prize packages, rules and videos.

Sundance Beach, 7048 Marketplace Drive in Goleta, is Santa Barbara and Goleta’s local drop-off location for denim. Drop denim in the bin, ask a sales associate for information on how to enter to win a year’s supply of Volcom jeans, and get a free gift for donating (while supplies last).

The winner will get the year’s supply of Volcom jeans as well as a $1,000 prize package. There will also be 100 runner-ups who will receive Volcom prize packages, so there are plenty of chances to win. But let’s be serious: You’re already a winner by donating to those less fortunate.

Jeans will be taken to the Casa Esperanza homeless shelter in Santa Barbara when the collection is finished.

Join Volcom and Sundance Beach and donate unwanted jeans.

— Michael Kroetch is a Web product manager and events coordinator for Sundance Beach.