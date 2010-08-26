Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:04 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

UCSB Extension Offers Green Building Certificate Program

Students will have the opportunity for exploration and networking in the industry

By Christina O'Toole | August 26, 2010 | 8:11 p.m.

The slumping national economy has inspired much government and private-sector brainstorming. Key to the plan to reinvigorate the employment picture is an emphasis on developing green technologies and sustainable green business models. The initiatives are expected to create new jobs while addressing U.S. overdependence on foreign sources of energy. It is within that context that UCSB Extension is unveiling its new Green Building Professional Certificate Program.

“The Green Building Certificate offers a great entry point into the world of green building design and operations,” said UCSB Extension instructor Lindsey Taggart, also of UCSB’s Bren School of Environmental Science & Management. “For people who are looking to bring sustainability into their current careers, or transition to a new green job, this program will provide the essential knowledge and tools, as well as open the door to local professionals and new, green job pathways.”

The target audience for the certificate program includes regional professionals seeking detailed knowledge of, or a professional transition to, the green building field, as well as city and county employees, contractors, architects, inspectors, real estate professionals, interior designers and homeowners — in short, anyone interested in the new and growing arena.

The certificate also will appeal to recent and pending graduates from colleges and universities who may be interested in exploring green building.

Students in the program will have access to local green building projects and professionals, allowing for exploration and networking in the local green building community.

Significantly, students also will become familiarized with the LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) rating system and certificate process, as well as various other statewide and national green building certificate programs and initiatives, and current green building regulations and codes.

UCSB Extension is the continuing education division of UCSB and offers certificate programs, individual courses, and seminars for personal and professional development. Courses are offered year-round, with evening and weekend classes designed to fit into most schedules.

For more information about this and other UCSB Extension programs, click here or call 805.893.4200.

— Christina O’Toole is the director of marketing for UCSB Extension.

