UCSB Extension Offers Green Building Certificate Program

The slumping national economy has inspired much government and private-sector brainstorming. Key to the plan to reinvigorate the employment picture is an emphasis on developing green technologies and sustainable green business models. The initiatives are expected to create new jobs while addressing U.S. overdependence on foreign sources of energy. It is within that context that UCSB Extension is unveiling its new Green Building Professional Certificate Program.

“The Green Building Certificate offers a great entry point into the world of green building design and operations,” said UCSB Extension instructor Lindsey Taggart, also of UCSB’s Bren School of Environmental Science & Management. “For people who are looking to bring sustainability into their current careers, or transition to a new green job, this program will provide the essential knowledge and tools, as well as open the door to local professionals and new, green job pathways.”

The target audience for the certificate program includes regional professionals seeking detailed knowledge of, or a professional transition to, the green building field, as well as city and county employees, contractors, architects, inspectors, real estate professionals, interior designers and homeowners — in short, anyone interested in the new and growing arena.

The certificate also will appeal to recent and pending graduates from colleges and universities who may be interested in exploring green building.

Students in the program will have access to local green building projects and professionals, allowing for exploration and networking in the local green building community.

Significantly, students also will become familiarized with the LEED (Leadership in Energy & Environmental Design) rating system and certificate process, as well as various other statewide and national green building certificate programs and initiatives, and current green building regulations and codes.

— Christina O’Toole is the director of marketing for UCSB Extension.