Captain’s Log: Halibut Season Showing No Sign of Slowing

This is the best time of year, with the most options available, for a fishing outing

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | August 26, 2011 | 3:21 p.m.

Raise your hand if you like halibut. In my mind’s eye, I’m seeing scores of waving arms like stands of eel grass waving back and forth with swells.

For many folks, halibut is one of their top favorite fish for dinner. It is such a rich and tasty meat, and has great health benefits as well. Take heart, those of you holding up your hand, because halibut season isn’t showing any sign of slowing down.

This past week has been particularly good for local halibuteers. Surf fishers are casting lures such as Lucky Craft, Rebel, Krocodile and leadhead/swimbait combos into the waves and pulling halibut onto the beach.

Float tubers and kayakers continue to find the flatties inside our local harbors and just behind the waves along the beach. Pier fishers are getting into the act by catching live bait with bait catchers and then fishing them just outside of the waves.

Drift fishers and bounce-ballers are scoring the biggest fish in 55 to 65 feet of water. Drifters are using live baits, and bounce-ballers are slow-trolling hoochies with perhaps a sardine or small mackerel pined to the hook inside the hoochy. Stop by your local tackle shop to pick up the gear you need to take home a halibut.

Get out on the water to fish while the season is under way. Launch your boat, get on a friend’s boat or charter a boat (my WaveWalker is available).

Halibut are one target, and we are also enjoying good counts on calico bass, sand bass, red snapper, lingcod and maybe even a white seabass or a thresher shark. We are in the very best part of the year for fishing because we have the most options available.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.

