Saturday, June 23 , 2018, 9:17 pm | Overcast 64º

 
 
 
 

Franklin School Celebrates Life of Student Killed When Gravel Truck Crashed Into Home

A mosaic mural created by students is installed at the front of the Lower Eastside campus in memory of 8-year-old Jaciel Tellez

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | August 26, 2011 | 9:40 p.m.

Jaciel Tellez
Jaciel Tellez

Jaciel Tellez was a third-grader who loved LEGOS, computers and Cartoon Network, according to former classmates from Franklin School in Santa Barbara who gathered Friday to honor his life.

They imagine he’s still doing some of those things today, Franklin Principal Casie Killgore said, even though he’s not there to start school this year with his friends.

Jaciel, 8, was killed Aug. 24, 2010, when a gravel truck crashed into his home at 4119 State St., near the Hope Ranch Inn, killing Jaciel, his mother, Lorena Guadalupe-Tellez Pacheco, and father, Leon Leonel.

The driver of the big rig, Joaquin Garcia Morales, lost control of his brakes while traveling down Highway 154 from San Marcos Pass. He pleaded no contest to reduced misdemeanor counts of vehicular manslaughter in the spring and is expected to be sentenced to up three years in jail in September.

The family of the victims also has filed a civil lawsuit against Morales for wrongful death.

Several hundred students and faculty gathered Friday on the school’s lawn to focus on the positive side of Jaciel’s brief life.

Killgore told the group about a permanent mosaic embedded in the school’s front wall. An eagle soars through a blue sky in the mural, and was made by fourth-, fifth- and sixth-graders at the school last year in honor of Jaciel.

A smaller square mosaic was installed next to it, and is a replica of an art project Jaciel made in second grade. The original is with Jaciel’s grandmother in Mexico.

A small mosaic installed next to the larger mural is a replica of an art project Jaciel Tellez made in second grade.
A mosaic installed next to the larger mural is a replica of a project Jaciel Tellez made in second grade. (Lara Cooper / Noozhawk photo)

“It’s a way to keep his memory alive and a place for his family to visit when they’re here,” Killgore said.

A smaller memorial sits under the tree in the school’s courtyard.

Jaciel’s aunt, Monserratt Pacheco, spoke to the crowd in Spanish, thanking the school and the students for the tribute.

Susan Pico, Jaciel’s third-grade teacher, also spoke. The class made a large poster after they learned of his death.

“It wasn’t filled with sadness; it was filled with kind words and good memories,” Pico said. “He brightened their lives, and I know he touched all of you.”

Noozhawk staff writer Lara Cooper can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 