MacKenzie Park Lawn Bowls Club to Host Labor Day Weekend Tournament

Sept. 3-4 event, free to the public, will feature some of the country's top-rated bowlers

By Joe Odgers for the MacKenzie Park Lawn Bowls Club | August 26, 2011 | 9:42 a.m.

Many of America’s top men and women lawn bowlers will convene Sept. 3-4 at the Santa Barbara at MacKenzie Park Lawn Bowls Club for the Third Annual Memory Glass Pairs Tournament.

The top-rated event represents a consolidation of competitive Labor Day weekend lawn bowling tournaments that have taken place in the Santa Barbara area during the past 45 years.

The public is welcome, and admission and seating are free. Those interested in lawn bowling may schedule an appointment for free instructions.

The list of top local competitors includes Santa Barbara’s 30-year-old national champion, Loren Dion, co-owner of sponsor Memory Glass Inc. Other prominent internationally ranked Santa Barbara-area participants include Patricia Cronshaw, Mary DeLisle, Eileen Morton, Hugh Finlay and Barry Pickup.

Members of the 2011 All-Southern California Team expected to compete are Tony Baer, Bill Brault, Carrie Fossati, Charlie Herbert, Ian and Eva Ho, Steve Smith, Anne Nunes, Scott Roberts, Neville Sacks and Joe Siegman.

Other notable participants include Northern California’s first family of lawn bowling, the Burnoskis — teenager Jonathon and his father, Tom, and Milwaukee’s 18-year old USA national team member Max Cavender.

The tournament co-sponsor is McDermott-Crocker Mortuary.

The event is sanctioned by the Southwest Division of the United States Lawn Bowls Association.

The MacKenzie Park Lawn Bowls Club is part of the City of Santa Barbara Parks & Recreation Department. It is located at the intersection of Las Positas Road and State Street.

— Joe Odgers is the communications manager for the MacKenzie Park Lawn Bowls Club.

 

