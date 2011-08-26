Friday, June 22 , 2018, 3:17 pm | Partly Cloudy 66º

 
 
 
 

Paul Mann: Hot New DJ Skeet Skeet Blazing a Trail

He talks with Noozhawk about his spinning success and being on tour with Katy Perry

By L. Paul Mann, Noozhawk Contributor | August 26, 2011 | 2:30 p.m.

Early-bird fans at the recent Katy Perry concerts at the Santa Barbara Bowl were treated to a 45-minute set by one of the pop princess’ favorite DJs, Skeet Skeet.

In just the past few years, this hot new DJ has blazed a diverse musical trail through the nightclub scenes in Los Angeles and Hollywood. In addition to the massive Perry tour, he also has played on the Vans Warped Tour and with Shwayze and Cisco Adler. (Shawyze and Adler will be opening for Slightly Stoopid and Rebelution at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Oct. 8).

I caught up with DJ Skeet Skeet while on tour to ask him a few questions.

Paul Mann: You grew up in Davenport, Iowa. How did you end up spinning in the L.A. club scene?

Skeet Skeet: I moved to L.A. when I was 16 and immediately got caught up in the art scene, began going to after-parties and saw DJs playing and wanted to do that. I especially wanted to play the records I was producing, so one thing led to another pretty naturally.

PM: How would you describe your style? What sets you apart from other DJs?

SS: I play everything. I have no boundaries. I just play music I like, anything from cumbia to U.K. garage to pure house, techno and rap. I think that has kept people interested because I’m always changing and growing.

PM: Can you talk about your association with Cisco Adler and Shwayze?

SS: I was in the group Shwayze for a couple years and love those guys very, very much! Shwayze has a song on my album as well that we did together. Top-notch dudes.

PM: How did you end up working on the Vans Warped Tour? Are you the first DJ to perform on the tour? I don’t remember any others.

SS: I remember everyone saying I was the first DJ to do so. At the time, I was making a lot of rap beats with Emo and pop punk samples, and it caught the ear of the people who run the Warped Tour. It was a really special summer.

PM: Have you played in Santa Barbara before? Did you play with Shawyze when they played the West Beach Festival here?

SS: I’ve played in Santa Barbara before multiple times. I’ve actually played the West Beach Festival, but only solo as a DJ.

PM: Can you tell us about your new track you just released?

SS: It’s a collaboration with some of my good friends Nadia Oh, Space Cowboy and Donnis. It really just came to be via the Internet and us talking about a song we’d all want to work on. I’m really proud of how unique it is.

PM: How did you hook up with Katy Perry? What can we expect to hear from you at her concerts this weekend?

SS: I’ve known Katy for a very long time. We’ve been friends for years. She invited me out on the road to help with some of the tracks and then invited me to DJ, so it’s been really, really special. I’m going to be playing a bunch of music I’ve remixed or produced alongside some songs that are just great party starters!

PM: Which other performers have you worked with?

SS: 3oh!3, Ke$ha, Chris Brown, Bonde Do Role, Christian TV and Sky Ferreira.

PM: Any other shout-outs you want to give to Santa Barbara fans?

SS: I love Santa Barbara! Somebody take me to La Super Rica!

— L. Paul Mann is a Noozhawk contributor. Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

