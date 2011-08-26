Santa Barbara County Democratic Party to Host Labor Day BBQ

The Santa Barbara County Democratic Party will host a Labor Day BBQ from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 5 at Oak Park in Santa Barbara.

Labor Day is the Democratic Party’s traditional campaign kickoff.

“This year is especially important, given the Santa Barbara City Council election,” party chair Daraka Larimore-Hall said. “The Democratic Party of Santa Barbara County wants to make sure that this year’s Labor Day picnic is a celebration of everything that organized labor has done for this country.”

Many elected officials, including Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, and Assemblyman Das Williams, plan to speak at the gathering.

Tickets are $25, with children age 8 or younger free. RSVP to 805.965.8030 or .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .