Santa Ynez High Assistant Volleyball Coach Accused of Having Sex with Minor

22-year-old Solvang man in jail after alleged illegal relationship with teen girl

A 22-year-old Solvang man has been arrested on charges of having a sexual relationship with a teenage girl he met while working at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said suspect Ryan Nathaniel Makowski met the teenager last spring while serving as an assistant volleyball coach at the school.

Sugars said the victim was at least six years younger than Makowski.

Makowski was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Lompoc Jail on charges of having sex with a minor.

He is currently being held in the Santa Barbara County Jail. Bail was set at $100,000.

