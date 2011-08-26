SB CAN Action Fund Endorses Three City Council Candidates

The SB CAN Action Fund Board announced Friday its endorsement of three candidates for Santa Barbara City Council in the upcoming November election.
Those endorsed are:
» Cathy Murillo, longtime local journalist
» Iya Falcone, former councilwoman
» Deborah Schwartz, member of the city Planning Commission
“Our city is fortunate to have three council candidates who are exceptionally capable and deeply knowledgeable about community needs,” board chair Richard Flacks said. “All three share the concerns of the SBCAN Action Fund and its hundreds of members to ensure that Santa Barbara be a community that is environmentally sustainable, and socially and economically just and diverse. The conservative bloc on the current council needs to be replaced by people who understand those needs and can plan for a future that includes them.”
— Richard Flacks is chairman of the SB CAN Action Fund Board.