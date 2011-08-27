Storified: Follow the Santa Barbara Triathlon on Noozhawk

The Santa Barbara Triathlon gets under way at 5:30 a.m. Saturday at the Cabrillo Pavilion Bathhouse at East Beach, 1119 E. Cabrillo Blvd., with the Long-Course Triathlon starting at 7 a.m. sharp.
On Sunday, the Co-Ed Sprint-Course Triathlon starts at 7 a.m. sharp, with the Parent-Child Sprint Course starting at 8 a.m. and the Women-Only Sprint-Course Triathlon starting at approximately 8:15 a.m.
The 2011 Santa Barbara Triathlon, presented by Montecito Bank & Trust, will benefit Santa Barbara Partners in Education, a program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office. Ben Romo, executive director of Partners in Education, will be competing in the triathlon. Click here to make an online donation.
Using Storify, Noozhawk will be curating a timeline of your posts from Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, YouTube and a handful of other Web sites. To join the conversation and help tell the story, use the #SBTriPIE hashtag on Twitter.
