Bill Poett’s Warrior-Heart Project Workshop Set for Tuesday

Life coach to lead three-hour session at CenCal Health in Santa Barbara

By Bill Poett for The Warrior-Heart Project | August 26, 2012 | 9:33 p.m.

Life coach and motivational speaker Bill Poett has launched a new venture inspired by the tragic loss of a close friend, The Warrior-Heart Project. The three-hour workshop is designed to renew, inspire and heal broken hearts.

No amount of knowledge or money can grow a person’s life beyond their capacity to heal a broken heart to love and re-engage again, but until now no one has taught us how to accomplish this goal.

Monthly trainings are held in Santa Barbara, Paso Robles and Westlake Village, and the Warrior-Heart Project is resonating with people from all walks of life, including executives, homemakers, celebrities and athletes.

“I am a true believer that Bill Poett is on to something BIG!” said Ellen Leyva, anchor of ABC7 Eyewitness News in Los Angeles. “His Warrior Heart workshop left me energized, hopeful and more open-hearted. I walked into ‘The Warrior Heart’ workshop not knowing what to expect. You can stop buying books on how to live your best life. Attend a Warrior Heart workshop and I guarantee you will leave lighter, enlightened and with a new set of tools to reach your life’s fullest potential.

“I really can’t say enough about Bill. His message is exactly what most, if not all of us, need to hear and experience.”

For more than 30 years as a personal coach and guide, Poett has studied, taught and trained individuals, law enforcement agencies, military personnel and Fortune 500 company’s ways to flourish as effective leaders, overcome mental and emotional barriers and ultimately cultivate positive change in thousands of lives. And his new program further enhances this mission.

The three-hour intensive session will include a lecture and one-on-one communication exercises to encourage group flexibility and management techniques to open your heart to personal and professional development.

The training is only $99, and includes a copy of Poett’s ABC’s of Peak Performers (Sea Hill Press Inc., 2011), and financial aid is also available. Join Poett, master trainer, radio personality and founder of The Warrior-Heart Project for an unforgettable, empowering and transformative experience.

F.Y.I.

The Warrior-Heart Project upcoming dates:

» Aug. 28, 5:30-8:30 p.m. at CenCal Health, 4050 Calle Real in Santa Barbara. Registration begins at 5 p.m.

» Sept. 8, 1-4 p.m. at La Quinta Inns & Suites, 2615 Buena Vista Drive in Paso Robles. Registration begins at 12:30 p.m.

Click here for more information on Bill Poett, or call 805.637.8598.

 
