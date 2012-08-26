Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:10 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Letter to the Editor: U.S. Anti-Doping Agency’s Crusade against Lance Armstrong Misplaced, Misguided

By Robert N. Lettieri | August 26, 2012 | 11:34 p.m.

Sports, sports, sports. ... We love them 24/7. We have favorite teams, heroes, yellow towels and painted faces. This time we have a new twist in the case of Lance Armstrong. Even the name seems invincible.

Lance saved the sport of cycling, the Tour de France, and has made surviving cancer an art form. He has a legion (28 million) of cancer survivors who owe their Livestrong lifestyle to his foundation. Cycling is a grueling sport, underfunded and governed by domestic and international organizations that don’t always agree on “anything.” Their processes in governing, in this case is not relying solely on drug testing but the testimony and recollections, from up to 10 years ago, from the convicted, the envious and the disgruntled, all having made a living on Lance’s coat tails.

The U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA, which means “worn-out in Spanish), has taken up the mantel of judge, jury and executioner. They’ve pursued cycling’s “big fish” to improve the world of cycling in order to satisfy the existence of their quasi-government agency. Lance has never failed a drug test! He has been accused of everything the past 10 years, save creating a hoax about his cancer survival. The agency’s collection of testimony is of the “he said, she said” quality with no room for due process. Their witnesses are a ragtag group of riders like Floyd Landis, a turncoat Amish lad who dumped his family in Lancaster and just couldn’t make it.

There’s nothing about professional sports that is fair. From the salaries, the equipment or what everyone is looking for: the level playing field. Sports are entertainment! We don’t care about the NFL’s health care or the NHL’s suicide rate. We just love the games. The Olympics advocated “amateurism.” Tell that to the Russians, the East Germans and the Chinese. Life goes on, and there more important issues ... like drug testing for bureaucrats and rock bands.

The Lance Armstrong Foundation is a much bigger organization than USADA, and has a more humanitarian mission. Before the USADA keeps talking about “stripping “ titles and placing asterisks in the record books, I’d like to remind them of presidents, Wall Street moguls and even the clergy who have not attained sainthood and who have skated through their worlds unscathed.

Robert N. Lettieri
Fastrack Bicycles
Santa Barbara

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 