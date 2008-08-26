It’s All in the Family for SBCC Golfers

Sister acts are just par for the course as Vaqueros tee up for a new women's season.

The players may all be new to the SBCC women’s golf team this season but that doesn’t mean they don’t know each other. In fact, it’s the complete opposite, with two-thirds of the team comprised of two sets of sisters.

“It’s certainly unusual,” said ninth-year head coach Chuck Melendez. “This might be the hardest working group I’ve ever had and they’ve got great character.”

The Sim sisters — Sumika and Asaka — will be reunited after enjoying great prep success at powerhouse Dos Pueblos High. Sumika, a senior at UCSB, is taking this quarter off to play for SBCC while Asaka is a freshman. Melendez reported that Sumika shot two rounds of 79 during practice at Olivas Park. The other sisters are twins — Claire and Sara Borneman of Anacortes, Wash. Jenna Boyle of Yakima, Wash., and Jackie Molstad of Corona round out the squad.

The Vaqueros’ theme song should be obvious, courtesy of Sister Sledge , circa 1979:

“We are family

I got all my sisters with me

We are family

Get up everybody and sing”

The “singing” starts Wednesday when the Vaqueros hit the links with eight other schools for the South Coast Classic at the new Olivas Links in Ventura. The 18-hole event will also count as match No. 1 for the six-team Western State Conference race. The Vaqueros have won 80 of their last 85 WSC matches but had their three-year reign as conference champs snapped by Canyons last year.

SBCC and Canyons have finished 1-2 in the state the last two years with the Vaqueros winning by 60 shots in 2006 and the Cougars posting a 14-stroke win last year. This year’s state tournament will be held at Olivas Links.

The Vaqueros will have to find a way to replace Natalie Todd, who won the individual state title in ‘06 and was the runner-up last year. Todd is currently playing at Cal State San Marcos.

“I think we have a chance (to win state again) but we’re a little rusty right now,” said Melendez. “Canyons has a whole new crew with lots of older players. It will be their experience against our youth and exuberance.”

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.