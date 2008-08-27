Move Green Makes Its Move

Eco-friendly moving company Move Green leases an office in Goleta, with Radius Group closing the deal.

Radius Group Commercial Real Estate has announced the leasing of 747 S. Kellogg in Goleta.

Scott Glenn, Kirk Carson and Jason Jaeger of the Glenn Team represented the tenant, Move Green, a leading eco-friendly moving company in California. Move Green opened its new office June 1.

Move Green provides the same benefits of any other mover, but its company is environmentally friendly. It accommodates any size move.

The new office will serve not only an administrative function, but also as a storage warehouse for Move Green.

“Having this office means we will be a one-stop shop,” said Eric Haney, who co-founded Move Green with Patrick Wilkinson. “We can now be looked to by clients for storage. They can come pick up boxes. It’s gotten our business to be more prompt and more legitimate.”

Move Green uses biodiesel trucks, recyclable and sustainable moving materials, and paperless quotes and contracts.

“We are trying to become a franchise,” Haney said, “and if we don’t do that, we will definitely be expanding into Los Angeles.”

Stephanie Jensen represents Radius Group Commercial Real Estate. Noozhawk intern Mollie Helmuth contributed to this report. She can be reached at [email protected]