SBCC Tops East L.A. 5-2 in Women’s Soccer Debut

Brieanna Wright and Kila MacNaughton scored two goals apiece Wednesday night, helping Santa Barbara City College down East L.A. 5-2 in its women’s soccer debut.

Wright opened the scoring in the 19th minute after taking a cross from Ricky Fien. Wright slotted a pass to MacNaughton, who scored in the 32nd minute, giving the Vaqueros a 2-1 halftime lead. Freshman Courtney Belsheim scored in the 56th minute and MacNaughton made it 4-1 eight minutes later by beating a defender and scoring from 25 yards out.

Maria Johansen of Denmark notched the fifth goal in the 80th minute.

“At times, we worked the ball around very, very well,” SBCC coach John Sisterson said. “Overall, I was pleased. We need to find consistency over 90 minutes.”

The Vaqueros make their home debut Friday with a 2 p.m. game against College of the Sequoias. The SBCC men, also coached by Sisterson, will open against Sequoias at 7 p.m. Friday.

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.