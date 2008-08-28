SBCC Women Golfers Sink Pair of Wins to Start Season

The Vaqueros use a new lineup to top the South Coast Classic and the first WSC meet.

Santa Barbara City College women’s golf opened its season in style Wednesday by winning a pair of tournaments at Olivas Links in Ventura.

The Vaqueros used a new lineup to capture the South Coast Classic and the first Western State Conference meet. SBCC took first in the nine-team Classic with 324 strokes, followed by Canyons (334) and Irvine Valley (342). The Vaqueros also beat Canyons in the WSC meet, giving them a 5-0 record.

SBCC’s Jenna Boyle shot a 5-over-par 77 to share medalist honors with Sam Roberts of Irvine Valley. Ex-Dos Pueblos High standout Asaka Sim took fourth at 81 while her sister, Sumika, notched an 83 to tie her Vaquero teammate, Jackie Molstad.

“This is a whole new group, and I didn’t know what to expect,” SBCC coach Chuck Melendez said. “I’m happy to get the win. This is a great group of girls, and there’s a lot of optimism.”

Dave Loveton is Santa Barbara City College‘s sports information specialist.

South Coast Classic

At par-72 Olivas Links, Ventura

» Team: 1, SBCC 324. 2, Canyons 334. 3, Irvine Valley 342. 4, Desert 357. 5, Bakersfield 365. 6, Moorpark 388. 7, Mt. SAC 389. 8, Glendale 409. 9, Citrus 450.

» Medalists: Jenna Boyle, SBCC; Sam Roberts, IV, 77. SBCC scores—Boyle 77, Asaka Sim 81, Sumika Sim 83, Jackie Molstad 83, Claire Borneman 98, Sara Borneman 113.

WSC Meet No. 1

At par-72 Olivas Links, Ventura

» Team: SBCC 324, Canyons 334, Bakersfield 365, Moorpark 388, Glendale 409, Citrus 450.

» Medalist: Jenna Boyle, SBCC, 77.

» Standings: SBCC 5-0, Canyons 4-1, Bakersfield 3-2, Moorpark 2-3, Glendale 1-4, Citrus 0-5.