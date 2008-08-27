Monday, June 4 , 2018, 7:48 pm | Fair 63º

 
 
 
 

‘Taste of the Town’ Names Featured Restaurants, Wineries

By Laura Kath | August 27, 2008 | 1:56 p.m.

The public is invited to savor an abundance of flavors from more than 75 restaurants and wineries in Santa Barbara County at the Arthritis Foundation‘s 27th annual Taste of the Town on Sept. 7.

The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Riviera Park & Gardens, 2020 Alameda Padre Serra in Santa Barbara. Advance tickets are $100. Tickets at the door will be $125. Attendance is limited. Reserve tickets in advance by calling the Arthritis Foundation at 805.563.4685 or visit www.TasteofTheTownSantaBarbara.com.

The following Santa Barbara County restaurants and wineries have confirmed their participation:

Restaurants (foods and nonalcoholic beverages)

A Piece of Cake; Bacchus; Ballard Inn Restaurant; Barcliff and Blair; Bay Cafe Seafood Restaurant and Fish House;  Brothers’ Restaurant at Mattei’s Tavern; Ca’ Dario;Caribbean Coffee; Cheese Pies; Chef Karim’s Moroccan Restaurant; CrushCakes; Elements; Emilio’s Ristorante; Green Star Coffee; Los Arroyos; Louie’s; Michael Hutchings; Mondial; Neo Chase Restaurant and Lounge; OMNI Fresco; Opal Restaurant and Bar; Outback Steakhouse; Pacific Beverages; Palace Grill; Peet’s Coffee; Piatti; Pierre Lafond; Quantum Kitchen and Cocktails; Renaud’s; Santa Barbara Olive Company; Scotch Bonnet; Sesto Senso; SOhO Restaurant; Spa Cafe at Bacara Resort; Stateside Restaurant and Lounge;Sweet Buttercup Cupcakes; The Palace Grill; UCSB Faculty Club; Via Maestra 42; and Wine Cask.

Wineries

Adelaida Cellars;Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyards; Artiste; Au Bon Climat; Babcock Vineyards; Beckman Vineyards; Bedford Thompson Winery and Vineyard; The Brander Vineyard; Brophy Clark Cellars; Buttonwood Farm Winery; Cambria Winery and Vineyard; Clendenen Family Vineyards; Cottonwood Canyon Vineyard; Curtis Winery; Daniel Gehrs Wines; Edna Valley Winery; Firestone Vineyard; Foley Estates Vineyard and Winery; Geissinger Winery; JanKris; Laetitia Winery/Barnwood Vineyards; Lincourt Wineries; Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards; Mandolina Wines; Melville Winery; Mosby Winery; Nichols Winery & Cellars; Pacific Oasis; Qupe Wine Cellars; Rancho Sisquoc Winery; Robert Hall Winery ;Roblar Winery; Santa Barbara Winery; Shadow Canyon Cellars; Soleil & Terrior; Sterns Wharf Vintners; Summerland Winery; Sunstone Wineries and Tolosa Winery.

Taste of the Town is an opportunity to sample the bounty of Santa Barbara County while supporting the local programs and services of the Arthritis Foundation. The foundation is the only nonprofit organization dedicated to discovering the cause and cure for arthritis, today’s No. 1 disabling disease that affects one in every five Americans.

Laura Kath represents the Santa Barbara branch of the Arthritis Foundation.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 