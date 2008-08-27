‘Taste of the Town’ Names Featured Restaurants, Wineries

The public is invited to savor an abundance of flavors from more than 75 restaurants and wineries in Santa Barbara County at the Arthritis Foundation‘s 27th annual Taste of the Town on Sept. 7.

The event will be held from noon to 3 p.m. at Riviera Park & Gardens, 2020 Alameda Padre Serra in Santa Barbara. Advance tickets are $100. Tickets at the door will be $125. Attendance is limited. Reserve tickets in advance by calling the Arthritis Foundation at 805.563.4685 or visit www.TasteofTheTownSantaBarbara.com.

The following Santa Barbara County restaurants and wineries have confirmed their participation:

Restaurants (foods and nonalcoholic beverages)

A Piece of Cake; Bacchus; Ballard Inn Restaurant; Barcliff and Blair; Bay Cafe Seafood Restaurant and Fish House; Brothers’ Restaurant at Mattei’s Tavern; Ca’ Dario;Caribbean Coffee; Cheese Pies; Chef Karim’s Moroccan Restaurant; CrushCakes; Elements; Emilio’s Ristorante; Green Star Coffee; Los Arroyos; Louie’s; Michael Hutchings; Mondial; Neo Chase Restaurant and Lounge; OMNI Fresco; Opal Restaurant and Bar; Outback Steakhouse; Pacific Beverages; Palace Grill; Peet’s Coffee; Piatti; Pierre Lafond; Quantum Kitchen and Cocktails; Renaud’s; Santa Barbara Olive Company; Scotch Bonnet; Sesto Senso; SOhO Restaurant; Spa Cafe at Bacara Resort; Stateside Restaurant and Lounge;Sweet Buttercup Cupcakes; The Palace Grill; UCSB Faculty Club; Via Maestra 42; and Wine Cask.

Wineries

Adelaida Cellars;Alma Rosa Winery & Vineyards; Artiste; Au Bon Climat; Babcock Vineyards; Beckman Vineyards; Bedford Thompson Winery and Vineyard; The Brander Vineyard; Brophy Clark Cellars; Buttonwood Farm Winery; Cambria Winery and Vineyard; Clendenen Family Vineyards; Cottonwood Canyon Vineyard; Curtis Winery; Daniel Gehrs Wines; Edna Valley Winery; Firestone Vineyard; Foley Estates Vineyard and Winery; Geissinger Winery; JanKris; Laetitia Winery/Barnwood Vineyards; Lincourt Wineries; Lucas & Lewellen Vineyards; Mandolina Wines; Melville Winery; Mosby Winery; Nichols Winery & Cellars; Pacific Oasis; Qupe Wine Cellars; Rancho Sisquoc Winery; Robert Hall Winery ;Roblar Winery; Santa Barbara Winery; Shadow Canyon Cellars; Soleil & Terrior; Sterns Wharf Vintners; Summerland Winery; Sunstone Wineries and Tolosa Winery.

Taste of the Town is an opportunity to sample the bounty of Santa Barbara County while supporting the local programs and services of the Arthritis Foundation. The foundation is the only nonprofit organization dedicated to discovering the cause and cure for arthritis, today’s No. 1 disabling disease that affects one in every five Americans.

Laura Kath represents the Santa Barbara branch of the Arthritis Foundation.