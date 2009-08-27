Academy’s NancyBell Coe Named ACSO Board President

NancyBell Coe, whose lengthy career in classical music administration has included senior-level management positions with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and now the Music Academy of the West, among other organizations, has been elected president of the board of directors for the Association of California Symphony Orchestras.

Coe, who serves as associate treasurer of the ACSO board, will begin her one-year term as board president on Oct. 1.

Since being named president of the Music Academy of the West in July 2004, Coe has presided over a succession of ambitious campus and programmatic initiatives, including the renovation of Hahn Hall before the start of the academy’s 2008 Summer School and Festival.

Previously, she served as artistic administrator of the Aspen Music Festival and School from 1999 through 2003, and as manager and general manager of The Cleveland Orchestra from 1990 through 1998.

Coe went to Cleveland from the Los Angeles Philharmonic, where, from 1986 to 1990, she served as administrator of the Philharmonic Institute (a summer professional training program), orchestra manager and general manager. A graduate of Wellesley College in Massachusetts, she began her career as a staff member of the Spokane Symphony Orchestra from 1978 through 1985. Coe is also a member of the Ojai Music Festival board.

ACSO is the largest state orchestra association in the United States. Its membership has grown to include more than 400 individuals and organizations from throughout California and other states.

“I am thrilled to have been elected president of the ACSO Board,” Coe said. “For decades this organization has been at the forefront of advocacy for the classical music industry. I am truly honored to be part of ACSO’s ongoing efforts.”

—Tim Dougherty is communications manager for the Music Academy of the West.