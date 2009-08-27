Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 1:33 am | Partly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 
 

Alliance Wealth Strategies Opens in Santa Barbara

Sergio Villa celebrates the grand opening of his State Street business

By Sergio Villa | August 27, 2009 | 7:40 p.m.

Sergio Villa, president and CEO of the Santa Barbara Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, has started an independent financial planning firm.

A grand opening and open house, featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and cocktail party, were held Thursday at Alliance Wealth Strategies, 3891 State St., Suite 210.

Villa, a 2001 UCSB graduate, decided to start Alliance Wealth Strategies after working for more than three years as a financial consultant at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust. He designed customized investment solutions for clients in northern Santa Barbara and Goleta.

Villa is a South-Central Los Angeles native and was the first in his family to attend a four-year university. In 1993, he received special recognition from Los Angeles city officials for establishing and running a retail business as a teenager.

At UCSB, he received a bachelor’s degree in Spanish literature, and shortly afterward earned his certificate accreditation in business marketing. Villa received his financial training, 7, 66, 33 and life insurance licenses while working with Morgan Stanley DW.

He is attaining his certification as a financial planner and his master’s of business administration from California Lutheran University.

Villa is a member of the executive board of the Children’s Museum of Santa Barbara and the Goleta Chamber of Commerce board of directors. He has partnered with the Housing Authority to provide financial literacy workshops.

Alliance Wealth Strategies has two staff members. Operations manager Diane Cavanaugh is responsible for research, business development and oversight of client investments, objectives and relationship management. Intern Evelyn Cabadas is responsible for clerical responsibilities along with assisting in scheduling.

Alliance Wealth Strategies is an independent financial service firm whose securities and insurance are offered by LPL Financial, a member of SIPC/FINRA.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 