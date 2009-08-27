Driver Runs Vehicle Into DMV Building During Driving Exam

No one is injured, but the Castillo Street building sustains moderate damage

A driver completing a driving exam Thursday morning jumped a curb and ran into the Department of Motor Vehicles building at 535 Castillo St. Neither the driver nor the DMV test examiner was injured.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department Engine 1 was called to the scene about 9:30 a.m. after reports of possible injuries. The crew later determined there were no injures, but moderate damaged to the corner of the DMV building was noted.

Chris Mailes of the fire department said the vehicle went about 2 feet into the corner of the building on the south side. An office is located in that part of the building, but no one was in the office at the time of the accident.

Upon the request of Engine 1, city building officials evaluated the safety and integrity of the building and determined that it remained structurally intact.

— Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .