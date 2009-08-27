Wednesday, June 20 , 2018, 1:34 am | Partly Cloudy 61º

 
 
 

Driver Runs Vehicle Into DMV Building During Driving Exam

No one is injured, but the Castillo Street building sustains moderate damage

By Michelle Nelson, Noozhawk Staff Writer | August 27, 2009 | 7:05 p.m.

A driver completing a driving exam Thursday morning jumped a curb and ran into the Department of Motor Vehicles building at 535 Castillo St. Neither the driver nor the DMV test examiner was injured.

Santa Barbara City Fire Department Engine 1 was called to the scene about 9:30 a.m. after reports of possible injuries. The crew later determined there were no injures, but moderate damaged to the corner of the DMV building was noted.

Chris Mailes of the fire department said the vehicle went about 2 feet into the corner of the building on the south side. An office is located in that part of the building, but no one was in the office at the time of the accident.

Upon the request of Engine 1, city building officials evaluated the safety and integrity of the building and determined that it remained structurally intact.

Noozhawk staff writer Michelle Nelson can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 