Santa Barbara Channels’ Hap Freund Announces Resignation

Hap Freund, executive director of The Santa Barbara Channels television station, announced Thursday that he is resigning from his position.

Freund, who has been with the station for about seven years, said his resignation will be effective Dec. 31, when his contract with the station will expire.

“I will be seeking other opportunities to effectively serve our community,” Freund said in an e-mail to Noozhawk. “I am particularly grateful to have worked with a dedicated and creative staff and with so many committed community members who passionately reflect the diverse viewpoints and values of Santa Barbara.

“It is also with great pride that I leave a legacy of The Santa Barbara Channels having played a significant role in collaborating with our vibrant nonprofit community.”

