Crews Contain Small Brush Fire Near Tajiguas Creek

Seven acres are scorched along northbound Highway 101

Santa Barbara County firefighters have fully contained a small brush fire that was reported about 10:15 p.m. Thursday near northbound Highway 101 at Tajiguas Creek west of Goleta.

By Friday morning, the blaze had burned about seven acres, authorities said, adding that winds helped push the flames toward the ocean and away from brush.

A nearby structure was briefly threatened by the flames Thursday night.

Crews plan to stay on the scene Friday in case of flareups. The cause is under investigation.

