Cancer Center Seeking Business Teams for Research Fundraiser

18th annual walk/run scheduled for Oct. 17 at Montecito Union School

By Ray Estrada, Noozhawk Business Writer | August 27, 2010 | 6:44 p.m.

Business and community groups are being sought to form walk and run teams to raise funds for research at the Cancer Center of Santa Barbara.

The Cancer Center and the Four Seasons Resort Santa Barbara will host the 18th Annual Cancer Center Walk/Run on Oct. 17. As in past years, proceeds from the run will benefit research at the Cancer Center, a nonprofit treatment center at 2320 Bath St., organizers said.

The center is seeking businesses, community organizations, and groups of families and friends to form teams of five or more to participate and fundraise for this year’s event.

The fundraiser will begin and end at Montecito Union School, 385 San Ysidro Road, and includes a 10K run at 8 a.m., a 5K walk or run at 8:30 a.m., as well as a “Kids’ Fun Run” for children 12 and younger at 10 a.m. on the upper track of the school.

“We are able to raise more money when corporate and organization teams are formed for the walk/run event,” said Rick Scott, president of the Cancer Center. “Team members seem to motivate and energize each other and that’s a good thing for cancer research.”

Through the research program, new cancer treatments are made available to adult and pediatric patients in the Santa Barbara community. Clinical trials are vital to the evolution of cancer treatment, center
officials said. Today’s standard practices went through similar clinical trials before becoming generally available. While patients may choose to enter a trial to improve their own conditions, they also help map the future of cancer care for others, they said.

Since 1949, the Cancer Center has provided outpatient cancer treatment with personnel from some of the nation’s top medical programs, the latest science and technology, and wellness and patient support programs.

Click here for more information or to register your team, or call 805.898.2116.

Noozhawk business writer Ray Estrada can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

