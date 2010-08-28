Capsized Kayakers Rescued Off Gaviota Coast

Pair being treated for hypothermia after being plucked from ocean

Two kayakers were rescued after they capsized off the Gaviota coast near Hollister Ranch on Friday evening. Both men were rushed to Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital, where they were being treated for hypothermia.

Authorities said the men both fell out of their kayaks because of strong offshore winds and rough seas as a result of sundowner conditions. A witness on the beach called 9-1-1 about 6:20 p.m. and the Santa Barbara County Fire Department dispatched an emergency crew, including a helicopter and rescue swimmers.

Rescuers located the men trying to swim to shore just south of the Hollister Ranch gate. Authorities said two rescue swimmers dropped into the water and assisted as both men were hoisted to safety.

The men, both in their early 20s and suffering from hypothermia, were transported to Cottage Hospital.

