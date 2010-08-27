Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 3:34 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Captain’s Log: Perfect Island Spot for a Daydream

'Hole in the Wall' on the front side of Santa Cruz Island is worth a visit

By Capt. David Bacon, Noozhawk Columnist | August 27, 2010 | 2:09 p.m.

There is a spot — pretty enough to take your breath away — on the front side of Santa Cruz Island (the big island directly offshore from Santa Barbara).

Capt. David Bacon
Capt. David Bacon (Ramona Lisa McFadyen photo)

It is a small cove, accessible by boat — it would be quite a hike from any nearby anchorages with landing spots — and totally worth a visit.

I call the spot “Hole in the Wall.” I don’t know if the tiny cove has any other name.

Located not far from Pelican Bay, Hole in the Wall typically has clear aqua-marine water with large boulders strewn around the bottom.

It is usually pretty easy to spot garibaldi (the California State saltwater fish) swimming and pecking away for food around the boulders. The cute little orange fish are about the size of your hand and just love to swim in and out of gaps and overhangs between rocks.

Looking shoreward toward the main part of the island, the terrain is jumbled with rocks and looks formidable in terms of hiking in or out. But the mini peninsula that forms the outside of the cove is where you will see the feature that earns the spot its nickname.

An arch forms a fairly circular hole in the rock, creating a picture-perfect frame for photos. The rocks surrounding the hole in the wall look like a perfect resting spot for a mermaid.

That’s what I dream about when I visit the spot. It is the perfect spot for a daydream.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 