Highway 101 Paving Project Begins After 2-Week Delay

Crews are working on 8.5 miles from Milpas Street to south of Patterson Avenue

A project to repave and repair 8.5 miles of Highway 101 from Milpas Street to just south of Patterson Avenue is under way, after a two-week delay.

There will be lane/ramp closures Sunday night through Friday morning during the overnight hours of 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Motorists should expect delays of up to 15 minutes.

Caltrans will remove the top layer of pavement and repave it with asphalt, which will greatly improve the ride for motorists. It also will provide better visibility in rainy weather, reduce back splash and tire spray.

The project was put on hold earlier this month to await delivery of construction materials.

The contractor for the $5.5 million project is George Reed Inc. of Modesto. The project is expected to be completed in March 2011.

— Jim Shivers is a public information officer for Caltrans District 5.