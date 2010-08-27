Tuesday, April 10 , 2018, 2:54 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 

Santa Barbara’s Office Market Sees 11 New Leases Over 3,000 Square Feet in 2nd Quarter

Despite demand for inventory, local vacancy shows only slight decline

By Bob Tuler, Paul Gamberdella and Gene Deering, Radius Group | August 27, 2010 | 4:27 p.m.

During the second quarter of 2010 there were 11 new office leases larger than 3,000 square feet completed in the city of Santa Barbara, accounting for 53,000 square feet of absorption. Add to this the 29,500 square feet of space that was removed from the market by Santa Barbara Bank & Trust and one would think that the Santa Barbara office market would have experienced a major reduction in vacancy since the first quarter.

This was not the case, however, as vacancy fell only slightly, to its current rate of 5.6 percent from 5.9 percent. The decline in vacancy was mitigated by the addition of new vacancy coming to the market.

For the Santa Barbara office market to experience a more pronounced reduction in the office vacancy rate, we will need to see continued leasing activity among the smaller office spaces coupled with a decline in new office space coming to market. Currently, office tenants seeking space under 2,000 square feet in Santa Barbara have quite a few options.

Most major office markets throughout the country are experiencing 10-year highs in office vacancy.

The city of Santa Barbara can take some comfort in the fact that the current office vacancy of 5.6 percent is well off the 10-year high of approximately 8 percent office vacancy that was seen in mid-2003.

The resiliency of our Santa Barbara office market can be traced to a lack of new product and the high concentration of wealth on the South Coast. Companies that service that wealth (financial services, accounting, legal, etc.) are the businesses that drive and sustain the Santa Barbara office leasing market.

Click here for a complete list of available commercial real estate properties, or call 805.965.5500 for more information.

— Bob Tuler, Paul Gamberdella and Gene Deering are with Radius Group Commercial Real Estate.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 