The Working Life: Dr. Crystal Galvan

After four years in group practice, chiropractor is opening her own office in Goleta

Dr. Crystal Galvan, who has opened a chiropractic office in Goleta, was raised in a family of chiropractors. “My calling has always been that of a healer and provider of people’s well-being,” she says.
By Jenn Kennedy, Noozhawk Contributor | August 27, 2010 | 6:54 p.m.

Daily life inherently offers a litany of stress, which has a way of sneaking into the fiber of our bodies. Seemingly inexplicable aches and pains plague many of us and become something we simply accept. Dr. Crystal Galvan says most conditions we actually acquired before age 10 through the hard spills and injuries we experienced as children. The good news is, she says they’re reversible through chiropractic care.

A specialist in children and pre- and post-natal care, Galvan promotes the vast benefits of chiropractic care as part of an overall wellness program. She simplifies her focus by saying, “Your nervous system controls and regulates every cell of your body. When your nervous system doesn’t work right, you’re susceptible to sickness and body pain. Through chiropractic care, I keep your nervous system function running at optimal levels.”

Galvan says only about 7 percent of the U.S. population uses chiropractic services and acknowledges that there’s a fair amount of mystery and skepticism. That said, those who do use it swear by its benefits and see it as a lifestyle of wellness in conjunction with exercise, healthy eating and hydration. The most common conditions she treats in children are colic, bed-wetting and earaches.

“Chiropractic is the softest form of health care,” Galvan said. “Patients sleep better and feel less pain and discomfort overall, which results in a better quality of life.”

She addresses ADD and ADHD, both of which are considered nervous system irritations. She says pregnancy is also a critical time for chiropractic care.

“The mother’s body systems are basically functioning for two, so any interference to the nerve transmission, which is supporting their function, can be detrimental to both the mother and baby’s health,” said Galvan, adding that she works to stabilize the mother’s pelvis, which reduces the risk of breech presentation and labor times.

While she doesn’t claim to replace western medicine, Galvan has strong ideas about the benefits of chiropractic care to help the body heal itself.

“Germs always exist, but the strength of our immune system determines if germs affect and infect us,” Galvan said. “If the system is healthy and in balance, then exposure to germs is a nonissue.” Those are words from someone who was never immunized, nor has seen the inside of a hospital since birth.

Galvan was raised in Goleta in a family of chiropractors, including her father, aunt, uncle and cousin. She grew up getting adjustments regularly and saw the benefits first hand. Galvan later attended Palmer West College of Chiropractic in San Jose.

“My calling has always been that of a healer and provider of people’s well-being,” she said. “To be a healthy person, the body must be in tune with the mind.”

After four years in a group practice, Galvan is ready to go out on her own. She says she enjoyed sharing space with the other doctors, both because it saved her money on overhead and gave her a convenient support network to ask questions. But she said she’s ready to stand alone and hopes to grow her new practice into a thriving wellness center, including acupuncture, massage, naturopathy and other services to address the mind, body and soul.

Galvan said growing her business has been challenging. She jumped head-first into several local organizations for network and business support. In 2007, she completed the 14-week course offered through Women’s Economic Ventures, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to helping women become economically self-sufficient through entrepreneurship and career development. WEV recently helped her secure a small-business loan to expand her practice. She also participates in the local LEEDS, Young Professionals, the National Association of Business Owners and Toastmasters.

The new offices of Crystal Chiropractic opened this week at 310 Pine St. in Goleta. Click here for more information.

Noozhawk contributor Jenn Kennedy can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Click here to see more of her work.

