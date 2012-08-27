Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 7:02 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 

Breast Cancer Resource Center to Host ‘Think Pink — Leopard Luxe’ Gala

Sept. 8 fundraiser will feature food and drinks by renowned chef Jennifer Naylor

By Silvana Kelly for the Breast Cancer Resource Center | August 27, 2012 | 2:05 p.m.

The Breast Cancer Resource Center of Santa Barbara will hold its annual fall gala fundraiser, “BCRC Presents: Think Pink — Leopard Luxe” from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Sept. 8 at a private Montecito estate.

Think Pink guests will explore the silent auction treasures while they partake in splendid libations, exotic food and a spectacular Granita Ice bar, all by renowned chef Jennifer Naylor. Sponsors will join the exclusive VIP Leopard Lounge after-party.

This gala event raises funds for the BCRC, a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 that provides educational programs and serves the special support needs of women facing breast cancer diagnosis and treatment, and women dealing with breast health challenges.

The center is located in a charming Victorian cottage at 525 W. Junipero St., just down the street from Cottage Hospital. In addition to a free lending library providing resource information, the center hosts community lectures and support groups, and offers several integrative therapies and wellness programs, all free of charge to its clients. The BCRC is funded solely through its fundraising events and devoted donor base.

In addition to providing support services to patients, the center recently started a new program to encourage women to receive mammograms called “I screen, you screen, we all screen.” The program provides free mammogram screening to qualified Santa Barbara County residents.

Co-chairs of the “Think Pink” gala are Emily Jones and Elizabeth Saghi, and the honorary chair is Gayle Brinkenhoff, co-founder of RevitaLash. MaryMac Events is the event planner.

To learn more about the BCRC or “Think Pink” and buy tickets or to become a sponsor, click here or call 805.569.9693.

— Silvana Kelly is executive director of the Breast Cancer Resource Center.

