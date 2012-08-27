Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:47 am | Fair 47º

 
 
 
 
Mix-and-Match Doubles Take Center Court at Dos Pueblos Tennis Fundraiser

Program honors families, pros and others in the community for their continued support

By Liz Frech for Dos Pueblos High School | August 27, 2012 | 11:28 p.m.

“Things do not happen. Things are made to happen.”President John F. Kennedy

At the Dos Pueblos High School courts this past Saturday, our annual Mix-and-Match Doubles fundraiser happened. The coolness, the drizzle and the overcast skies did not stop any player from firing up their shots. The team players came together with the community in another successful fundraiser.

We are so grateful and touched by the community for its immense support of our program. In addition, we had some players from all three Channel League schools. Also, we received generous donations from everyone, even from those who could not play in our tourney.

The team effort by the Dos Pueblos boys, alongside other junior players, parents, coaches and pros, was quite evident, as they made this event memorable — from encouraging community players to come out, setting up, cleaning up, and bringing refreshments and door prizes.

Every year we honor those who have made an impact to our program. This year, we tipped our hats to the McDaniel and Morales families, who have helped me with tournaments for a decade. They have had a daughter and sons on the Dos Pueblos teams.

Many families joined forces in doubles: Mark and Holly Casady, Kathy and Quinn Hensley, Craig and Nick Leeds, Sanad Shabbar and Carlos Vega, Amber and Matt Rowley, Ken and Peter Shao, Bryan, Chloe and Craig Shott, Andrew and David Tufenkian, and Matt and Wilson Wu.

What I noticed is that many players were quite animated as they emitted loud cheering on clean winners. We finished the tourney with nice platters from Subway.

We acknowledge our local pros who worked behind the scenes: Cindy Nalley, Hugh Stratman, Ross Skinner, Ricky Enchanique and John Kinsella.

I thank you all. Way to go, Chargers!

— Liz Frech coaches boys’ tennis at Dos Pueblos High School.

