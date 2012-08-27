emPowerSBC to Host Energy Workshop, BBQ on Tuesday in Santa Maria

Receive tips on upgrading for a cozy and cost-saving winter

Back-to-school time reminds us that winter is soon approaching. Wouldn’t it be nice to have a warm, comfortable home while saving on utility bills?

The emPowerSBC program combines low-cost local financing with big utility rebates — up to $4,000 — to make upgrade projects more affordable than ever.

Community members are invited to learn more at a free workshop and community barbecue at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Minami Community Center, 600 W. Enos Drive in Santa Maria.

Attendees can enter to win a free energy-efficient flat-screen TV courtesy of CoastHills Federal Credit Union and a free home-energy assessment courtesy of Halsell Builders.

Click here to RSVP. For more information, call 805.568.3566.

Event attendees will have an opportunity to:

» Learn about high-dollar rebates and other incentives for home energy projects.

» Access low-cost financing offered by local lending partner CoastHills Federal Credit Union.

» Meet program representatives and local qualified contractors.

» Lucky guests will receive great prizes.

— Jenny Aurit is a communication and marketing consultant for Santa Barbara County’s emPowerSBC program.